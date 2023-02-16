DC United unveil 2023 The Cherry Blossom Kit

The new D.C. United away kit realizes one of the city’s most recognizable – and natural – landmarks in the cherry blossom trees in their truest form as a patterned design of branches across the front of the shirt. The top features two signature sign-off elements: (1) a cherry blossom branch designed by D.C. United and placed onto the back collar of the jersey and (2) the club mantra, “All are Welcome, All are United” found embossed within the black binding of the body of the shirt, only available on the authentic version of the kit.