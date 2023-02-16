Jerseys

DC United unveil 2023 The Cherry Blossom Kit

By MLSsoccer staff

H-23MLS_JerseyKits-16x9-DC

D.C. United have unveiled their exclusive away jersey before the 2023 MLS season, The Cherry Blossom Kit by adidas.

The new D.C. United away kit realizes one of the city’s most recognizable – and natural – landmarks in the cherry blossom trees in their truest form as a patterned design of branches across the front of the shirt. The top features two signature sign-off elements: (1) a cherry blossom branch designed by D.C. United and placed onto the back collar of the jersey and (2) the club mantra, “All are Welcome, All are United” found embossed within the black binding of the body of the shirt, only available on the authentic version of the kit.

LA Galaxy unveil 2023 LA Kit

Portland Timbers forward Dairon Asprilla out after knee surgery

DC United unveil 2023 The Cherry Blossom Kit

Charlotte FC acquire Bill Tuiloma in trade with Portland Timbers
Houston Dynamo sign defender Mujeeb Murana to homegrown contract
MLS integrates Apple TV into updated website and mobile app

