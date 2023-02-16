Philadelphia Union sign goalkeeper Holden Trent after SuperDraft selection

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Philadelphia Union have signed 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas selection Holden Trent, the club announced Thursday.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper, selected No. 28 overall (first round) out of High Point University, joins the 2022 MLS Cup runners-up through the 2023 season with options for 2024-26.

“Holden’s collegiate performances showed he is a talented goalkeeper, and we have been impressed with his ability to learn how we expect our goalkeepers to play in order to support our aggressive style,” Philly sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a press release.