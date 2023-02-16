Philadelphia Union sign goalkeeper Holden Trent after SuperDraft selection

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The Philadelphia Union have signed 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas selection Holden Trent, the club announced Thursday.
The 23-year-old goalkeeper, selected No. 28 overall (first round) out of High Point University, joins the 2022 MLS Cup runners-up through the 2023 season with options for 2024-26.
“Holden’s collegiate performances showed he is a talented goalkeeper, and we have been impressed with his ability to learn how we expect our goalkeepers to play in order to support our aggressive style,” Philly sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a press release.
“We believe his athleticism and mentality will give us one of the top goalkeeper units in MLS once again this season.”
Trent kept 22 clean sheets in 52 appearances with High Point University, earning numerous honors between 2020-22: TopDrawerSoccer Best XI Second Team, Big South Goalkeeper of the Year, Big South All-Conference First Team and Big South All-Tournament Team.
He's also impressed with the Union this preseason, seeing 30 minutes of action in scrimmages against Austin FC and St. Louis CITY SC.
The Greensboro, North Carolina native projects as Philadelphia's third-choice 'keeper, behind three-time Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year winner Andre Blake and backup Joe Bendik.
The reigning Eastern Conference champions begin their 2023 campaign on Feb. 25 against the Columbus Crew (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
