Transfer Tracker

Philadelphia Union sign goalkeeper Holden Trent after SuperDraft selection

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Philadelphia Union logo generic

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Philadelphia Union have signed 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas selection Holden Trent, the club announced Thursday.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper, selected No. 28 overall (first round) out of High Point University, joins the 2022 MLS Cup runners-up through the 2023 season with options for 2024-26.

“Holden’s collegiate performances showed he is a talented goalkeeper, and we have been impressed with his ability to learn how we expect our goalkeepers to play in order to support our aggressive style,” Philly sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a press release.

“We believe his athleticism and mentality will give us one of the top goalkeeper units in MLS once again this season.”

Trent kept 22 clean sheets in 52 appearances with High Point University, earning numerous honors between 2020-22: TopDrawerSoccer Best XI Second Team, Big South Goalkeeper of the Year, Big South All-Conference First Team and Big South All-Tournament Team.

He's also impressed with the Union this preseason, seeing 30 minutes of action in scrimmages against Austin FC and St. Louis CITY SC

The Greensboro, North Carolina native projects as Philadelphia's third-choice 'keeper, behind three-time Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year winner Andre Blake and backup Joe Bendik

The reigning Eastern Conference champions begin their 2023 campaign on Feb. 25 against the Columbus Crew (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker Philadelphia Union

Related Stories

Houston Dynamo sign defender Mujeeb Murana to homegrown contract
Houston Dynamo sign Brazilian defender Micael
Inter Miami sign homegrown striker Shanyder Borgelin
More News
More News
Houston Dynamo sign defender Mujeeb Murana to homegrown contract
Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo sign defender Mujeeb Murana to homegrown contract
MLS integrates Apple TV into updated website and mobile app

MLS integrates Apple TV into updated website and mobile app
Houston Dynamo sign Brazilian defender Micael
Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo sign Brazilian defender Micael
Philadelphia Union sign goalkeeper Holden Trent after SuperDraft selection
Transfer Tracker

Philadelphia Union sign goalkeeper Holden Trent after SuperDraft selection
Inter Miami sign homegrown striker Shanyder Borgelin
Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami sign homegrown striker Shanyder Borgelin
Your Thursday Kickoff: What's your favorite MLS 2023 kit so far?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Thursday Kickoff: What's your favorite MLS 2023 kit so far?
More News
Video
Video
Our Soccer, Our Way. MLS is Back.
0:30

Our Soccer, Our Way. MLS is Back.
Apple and MLS unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
22:48

Apple and MLS unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
Top 5 SKC Goals of ’22
4:05

Top 5 SKC Goals of ’22
Top 5 SJ Goals of ’22
4:16

Top 5 SJ Goals of ’22
More Video