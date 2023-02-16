Houston Dynamo sign Brazilian defender Micael

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Houston Dynamo FC have signed Brazilian defender Micael through the 2024 MLS season with options for 2025-26, the club announced Thursday.

Originally acquired by Houston Dynamo 2 in April from Brazil Série A side Atlético Mineiro, the 22-year-old center back makes the jump to the first team after a standout 2022 season in MLS NEXT Pro.

In 17 appearances with Dynamo 2, Micael helped the team keep eight clean sheets while also scoring the game-winning goal in a memorable 1-0 victory over Real Monarchs in May. He also saw playing time with Houston's senior squad during the 2022 Dynamo Charities Cup against Atletico de San Luis, officially making his MLS debut in August as a second-half substitute against CF Montréal.

"We are excited to sign Micael to a first team contract after a stellar campaign with Dynamo 2 last year,” general manager Pat Onstad said in a press release.