Houston Dynamo sign Brazilian defender Micael

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Houston Dynamo FC have signed Brazilian defender Micael through the 2024 MLS season with options for 2025-26, the club announced Thursday.
Originally acquired by Houston Dynamo 2 in April from Brazil Série A side Atlético Mineiro, the 22-year-old center back makes the jump to the first team after a standout 2022 season in MLS NEXT Pro.
In 17 appearances with Dynamo 2, Micael helped the team keep eight clean sheets while also scoring the game-winning goal in a memorable 1-0 victory over Real Monarchs in May. He also saw playing time with Houston's senior squad during the 2022 Dynamo Charities Cup against Atletico de San Luis, officially making his MLS debut in August as a second-half substitute against CF Montréal.
"We are excited to sign Micael to a first team contract after a stellar campaign with Dynamo 2 last year,” general manager Pat Onstad said in a press release.
"This new contract will create more opportunities for him to contribute to the first team’s back line in the 2023 season and beyond.”
Micael becomes the 10th new player added to the Dynamo's roster ahead of head coach Ben Olsen’s first year in charge. The club haven't made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs since 2017.
As a result, Houston have been one of the more active teams this offseason, most recently acquiring left back Djevencio van der Kust on loan from Eredivisie side FC Utrecht. They've also brought in forward Ivan Franco (loan from Paraguay’s Club Libertad) and midfielder Amine Bassi (transfer from France’s FC Metz) from overseas.
They've added from within MLS as well, trading for Artur (from Columbus Crew) while signing free agent veterans Brad Smith and Franco Escobar.
The Dynamo’s 2023 campaign begins with a Matchday 1 trip to FC Cincinnati on Feb. 25 (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
