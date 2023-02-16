MLS integrates Apple TV into updated website and mobile app

Major League Soccer has updated their website and mobile app. The new layouts will now feature streamlined MLS Season Pass integrations, full schedule access from the scoreboard section, and more.
Read the full list of updates below.
Website
Watch on Apple:
- Unique button created by Apple to allow fans within the MLS websites and MLS Mobile App know which match(es) are available on the Apple TV platform.
- When you click on the Watch on Apple, you will be redirected to the specific match selected in Apple TV.
- Watch on Apple button is also available in French and Spanish for our Clubs that have bilingual websites.
- Easy access via our scoreboard and schedule during live matches, as well as each match hub in all different match states.
- Available on all platforms.
- Once a match is completed, you will be able to use the Watch on Apple button within the match hub to access the full match replay in Apple TV.
What else is new?
- Easy access to the schedule from within our scoreboard, by clicking on a new “Full Schedule” button at the start of the scoreboard.
- Be the first to know which matches are free when seeing the entitlement “Apple TV – Free”
- Visual updates to elevate the match experience in our digital ecosystem.
MLS mobile app
- One click access to every MLS match on AppleTV.
- 2023 Fantasy update.
- Improved header layout and iconography on iPhone 14 Pro and other modern devices.