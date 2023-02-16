MLS encourages fans to support Turkey-Syria earthquake relief efforts

The devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6th has an estimated death toll of 40,000 people, and millions more have been displaced.
With many calling it a "disaster of the century" in the region, there is a large need for basic supplies, housing, and medical treatment in both countries. Relief organizations are working around the clock to provide lifesaving resources to those impacted by the earthquake.
As the need for aid continues to rise, we urge fans to learn more and support using the resources below: