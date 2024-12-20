Your Friday Kickoff: Top 5 games of MLS is Back weekend

MLS unveils 2025 Regular Season Schedule
The full 2025 Regular Season schedule for Major League Soccer is here! Check out all of your favorite club's matches as well as the season's key dates.
MLS SuperDraft begins today at 2 pm ET
The MLS SuperDraft 2025 is set to spotlight the next wave of talent poised to make their mark on Major League Soccer. With top collegiate players and emerging prospects vying for a chance to join the professional ranks, the draft serves as a key moment for teams to bolster their rosters. Follow along in real-time with the MLS SuperDraft 2025 Tracker.
New England acquire Leo Campana from Inter Miami in blockbuster trade
The New England Revolution have acquired striker Leo Campana from Inter Miami for an MLS-trade record fee of $2.5 million in guaranteed General Allocation Money (GAM).
Although it feels like just days ago we wrapped up the 2024 season, the party never ends in the MLS world. We were treated to some lovely news on Thursday afternoon as the league unveiled the 2025 schedule. Each team will return to the field for the first time in league play during MLS is Back weekend, featuring 15 games across Feb. 22 and 23.
Let's dive into five of the most intriguing matches highlighting opening weekend.
- When: Saturday, Feb. 22 at 2:30 pm ET
- Where: Chase Stadium
Man, it's not going to start a whole lot better than this. It's the opening match of the 2025 MLS slate, and will be the first chance to see Miami's star-studded roster take the field following their unbelievable upset loss to Atlanta United in Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Led by Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, the reigning Supporters' Shield champions set records in 2024 with the most points (74) and goals scored (79) in MLS single-season history. They will look to repeat as Supporters' Shield winners and finally reach the pinnacle of MLS by lifting the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy.
Both sides will also have new coaches on the touchline to open their 2025 campaigns. Miami have already got their man, in FC Barcelona and Argentina legend Javier Mascherano, while NYCFC parted ways with Nick Cushing in November and are still on the hunt for a replacement.
- When: Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7:30 pm ET
- Where: Lower.com Field
Columbus delivered yet another superb season in 2024. They finished second in the Supporters' Shield standings with 66 points and won Leagues Cup, with a 3-1 victory over LAFC. As the No. 2 seed in the East, they opened the playoffs against the No. 7 seed New York Red Bulls and were astonishingly dispatched in a two-game sweep. Now, the roster featuring some of MLS biggest stars, as well as 2024 Coach of the Year Wilfried Nancy, returns to the field in the hopes of once again challenging for the Supporters' Shield crown and MLS Cup.
Meanwhile, this is our first opportunity to take a look at a new and upstart Chicago side. The Fire have been busy in the offseason and have made sweeping changes since the conclusion of the last campaign. Former USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter was hired as director of football and head coach in October and has already begun to restructure the club, bringing in Gregg Broughton as sporting director and a host of transfers. After finishing dead last in the East in 2024, will this match be our first chance to witness the awakening of a sleeping giant?
- When: Saturday, Feb. 22 at 8:30 pm ET
- Where: Shell Energy Stadium
A good old-fashioned Texas Tussle, as Charlie Boehm so aptly described it. It's not so often we get such an enticing rivalry match on opening weekend, but that's just what we've got here, and it should produce plenty of early-season fireworks.
Despite a disappointing 2024 season, in which they finished 10th in the West and missed out on the playoffs, Dallas have retooled, adding Eric Quill as their new head coach, extending Alan Velasco and bringing Brazilian midfielder Ramiro and veteran MLS defender Lalas Abubakar aboard.
Houston moved on from DP midfielder Héctor Herrera in the offseason, but with players such as Ezequiel Ponce and Coco Carrasquilla still available, the Dynamo will still believe that they can challenge for a top spot in the West this season and hope a home victory over their rivals gets their season off on the right foot.
- When: Sunday, Feb. 23 at 4 pm ET
- Where: Providence Park
Another rivalry game! This time, we travel to the Pacific Northwest for the first round of Cascadia Cup action. Portland will play host to Vancouver in yet another match which is always must-see TV. These two sides last met in the Western Conference Wild Card game last season, a 5-0 drubbing in favor of the Whitecaps.
Now, both sides will look to get off on the right foot in the new year, with a win over a rival going a long way to boosting their confidence.
The Timbers and the 'Caps have had relatively quiet offseasons on the transfer front, but it remains to be seen who will suit up for each team on Matchday 1. Rumors have swirled around Portland's big three, with Evander, Felipe Mora and Jonathan Rodríguez all being linked with a move away from the club.
- When: Sunday, Feb. 23 at 7 pm ET
- Where: Dignity Health Sports Park
A perfect way to end MLS is Back weekend, in my humble opinion. The reigning MLS Cup champions against the league's newest face. LA look prepared to defend their league title this year with the majority of their talented cast of players returning for next season (though it remains to be seen what transfer season will bring).
On the other side of the pitch, San Diego have begun building their inaugural squad. Under head coach Mikey Varas, SDFC have put together a strong team, featuring MLS regulars such as Aníbal Godoy, Andréas Reyes and Christopher McVey, as well as European exports Alex Mighten and Paddy McNair. The group is led by Mexican international Chucky Lozano.
Will the champions kick off 2025 with a buzz? Or will the newcomers make an early name for themselves against one of the league's elite?
New York Red Bulls sign ex-Bayern, PSG star Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
The New York Red Bulls have signed forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. The German-born Cameroon international is under contract through 2026 with an option for 2027. He will occupy Designated Player and international roster slots.
New England Revolution sign midfielder Jackson Yueill
The New England Revolution have signed midfielder Jackson Yueill in free agency. The 27-year-old is under contract through 2027 with options for 2028-29, arriving after eight seasons with the San Jose Earthquakes.
San Jose Earthquakes sign defender Nick Lima
The San Jose Earthquakes have signed defender Nick Lima via free agency. The 30-year-old fullback is under contract through 2026 with an option for 2027.
DC United acquire Lukas MacNaughton from Nashville SC
D.C. United have acquired defender Lukas MacNaughton from Nashville SC. In exchange for the Canadian center back, Nashville receive up to $200,000 in General Allocation Money. The funds break down as $150k in 2025 GAM (guaranteed) and $50k in 2026 GAM (conditional).
- Here is every club's first match and home opener as well as key dates & info about the 2025 MLS schedule.
- Charlie Boehm looked at 10 must-watch matches in 2025.
- Travis Clark provided a mock draft for who may be selected in MLS SuperDraft 2025.
- Here are the SuperDraft top prospects by position and 2025 Generation adidas class.
- Charlie Boehm also examined why FC Dallas keep winning in the MLS SuperDraft.
Good luck out there. Eyes on the prize.