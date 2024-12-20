Your Friday Kickoff: Top 5 games of MLS is Back weekend

Columbus delivered yet another superb season in 2024. They finished second in the Supporters' Shield standings with 66 points and won Leagues Cup, with a 3-1 victory over LAFC. As the No. 2 seed in the East, they opened the playoffs against the No. 7 seed New York Red Bulls and were astonishingly dispatched in a two-game sweep. Now, the roster featuring some of MLS biggest stars, as well as 2024 Coach of the Year Wilfried Nancy, returns to the field in the hopes of once again challenging for the Supporters' Shield crown and MLS Cup.

Meanwhile, this is our first opportunity to take a look at a new and upstart Chicago side. The Fire have been busy in the offseason and have made sweeping changes since the conclusion of the last campaign. Former USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter was hired as director of football and head coach in October and has already begun to restructure the club, bringing in Gregg Broughton as sporting director and a host of transfers. After finishing dead last in the East in 2024, will this match be our first chance to witness the awakening of a sleeping giant?