MLS Mock SuperDraft 2025: Predicting who teams pick in Round 1

The MLS SuperDraft 2025 is set for Friday at 2 pm ET, giving clubs another avenue to add talent before the new campaign. With a few exceptions, the eligible players are from NCAA programs.
Three collegiate freshmen have signed Generation adidas deals: midfielder Manu Duah (UC Santa Barbara), defender Tate Johnson (North Carolina) and forward Dean Boltz (Wisconsin). Sophomore forward Alex Harris (Cornell) is also part of the Generation adidas class, while defender Max Floriani (Saint Louis) is a pre-signed senior.
Who could impact first-team matches in the months ahead? Let’s put on our CSO hat and forecast what selections might await.
Manu Duah (Defensive midfielder, UC Santa Barbara - GA)
The 6-foot-4 defensive midfielder from UC Santa Barbara can add depth and quality to San Diego’s inaugural roster. He’s also on a salary-cap-friendly Generation adidas deal.
Max Floriani (Center back, Saint Louis - Pre-signed senior)
Teams view Floriani as one of the top center backs available. He’s unlikely to drop past the top-three picks if he doesn’t go here.
Dean Boltz (Forward, Wisconsin - GA)
Boltz, a forward in this year’s Generation adidas class, is from the Chicago metro area. He came through the Sockers FC MLS NEXT program before his freshman season at Wisconsin. While he’s a bit of a development player, he brings plenty of upside.
Alec Hughes (Forward, Massachusetts)
The 6-foot-3 striker is a perfect candidate to bring in off the bench, possessing the physical traits to play in MLS sooner rather than later. He’d be a useful late-game weapon for Sporting KC.
Nick Dang (Center back, Virginia)
Virginia center backs have a history of finding success in New England, a trend Dang will seek to continue if he's selected by the Revs.
Bailey Sparks (Central midfielder, Southern Methodist)
One of the best central midfielders in the college game, Sparks can add depth as Nashville rebuild that positional group.
Reid Roberts (Central midfielder, San Francisco)
With experience playing in a high-tempo setting, Roberts brings depth as a left-sided center back who is also promising as an outside back.
Ulfur Bjornsson (Forward, Duke)
Many scouts see Bjornsson as the top striker in the college prospect pool. He could go higher depending on the number of international slots a selecting team has available.
Jesus Barea (Forward, Missouri State)
The Spanish attacker was among the top performers at the 2024 adidas MLS College Showcase and projects as a top-10 pick.
Alex Harris (Forward, Cornell - GA)
Harris has starred since joining Cornell two years ago, earning 2024 Ivy League Offensive Player of the Year honors. With an impressive work rate and nose for goal, he could fit in well as a wide forward changing games late.
Riley Thomas (Center back, North Carolina)
An athletic defender who can play in the middle or as a right back, Thomas offers the kind of versatility that works well for players moving from college to MLS.
Colin Griffith (Winger, Maryland)
While Griffith’s goal production hasn’t been prolific, his athletic qualities popped enough on the wing this fall. Translating that against bigger, faster defenders will be the key.
Lukas Burns (Goalkeeper, Providence)
Several teams enter the SuperDraft eyeing a third goalkeeper. Burns is among the most polished and would add solid depth for CF Montréal.
Jason Bucknor (Right back, Michigan)
An athletic defender who thrived playing upfield, Bucknor can get a look in several spots for the Timbers.
Jansen Miller (Center back, Indiana)
Indiana is a reliable producer of top defenders. Miller boosted his stock with a strong 2024 season and has the physical qualities to be a third or fourth center back option for Vancouver.
Tate Johnson (Left back, North Carolina - GA)
Leaving school after his freshman campaign, Johnson is a tenacious defender who brings technical qualities in the buildup. His next step is slowing down the dangerous wide attackers on MLS teams.
Jefferson Amaya (Central midfielder, High Point)
Charlotte should have a lengthy scouting report on Amaya, a deep-lying midfielder for High Point. He has the technical qualities to succeed in MLS, with the main question being how he stacks up athletically.
Mitch Budler (Goalkeeper, Akron)
Budler is another top goalkeeping option, as he brings on-the-ball quality alongside a pro-level frame.
Luca Nikolai (Right back, James Madison)
Real Salt Lake are unafraid to go the international route in the SuperDraft. Nikolai is among the contingent of talented European players (he’s from Germany) who can step in and compete right away.
Reid Fisher (Center back, San Diego State)
The Galaxy can shop this pick or seek to bring in someone from nearby who they’ve scouted well. Fisher is a center back who could certainly find success at the next level.
Joran Gerbet (Defensive midfielder, Clemson)
A savvy and astute ball-playing defensive midfielder, Gerbet plays a game that would suit the Crew’s style of play.
Donovan Parisian (Goalkeeper, San Diego)
Miami could go with the best goalkeeper available here. Parisian back-stopped the West Coast Conference champions in 2024.
Richie Aman (Winger, Washington)
The versatile prospect can play as a winger or be shifted to outside back. Aman brings long-term potential.
Tommy Mihalić (Winger, Indiana)
Mihalić boasts a high soccer IQ and dynamic presence. He could slot in centrally or as a narrow winger for NYCFC.
Nick Fernandez (Central midfielder, Portland)
A big part of Portland’s success in 2023, Fernandez can play in a box-to-box or deep-lying midfield role.
Hakim Karamoko (Winger, North Carolina State)
The wide forward helped engineer a successful campaign for the Wolfpack and has the physical qualities to challenge MLS defenders.
Alioune Ka (Forward, Cornell)
Another key cog for Cornell, Ka is likely a winger at the next level. He can run the channels and stretch the opposition with his speed.
Emil Jaaskelainen (Forward, Akron)
The nation’s leading scorer in the fall, Jaaskelainen is a fox-in-the-box striker. He could offer a focal point to a team like Seattle and look to finish chances when they fall his way.
Daniel Ittycheria (Forward, Princeton)
A dynamic forward who projects as a winger, Ittycheria would fit the Red Bulls’ up-tempo style.
Lineker Rodrigues dos Santos (Forward, Marshall)
An accomplished goal-scorer at the collegiate level, Santos is adept at coming in from wide areas to finish or create. He helped Marshall reach the 2024 national final.