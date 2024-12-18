San Jose Earthquakes sign defender Nick Lima

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The San Jose Earthquakes have signed defender Nick Lima via free agency, the club announced Wednesday.
The 30-year-old fullback is under contract through 2026 with an option for 2027.
This is Lima’s second stint with San Jose after the homegrown product spent 2017-20 with the club. He’s also played for Austin FC (2021-23) and the New England Revolution (2024), recording 9g/20a in 220 regular-season matches.
"I look forward to having Nick on the team," said sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena. "His experience in this league and versatility will help strengthen our defense.
"Nick grew up in the Bay Area and had a lot of success here coming up through the Quakes’ system, so there’s an added familiarity with the club."
Lima has nine US men’s national team caps, all earned in 2019 under now-Chicago Fire FC head coach Gregg Berhalter.
"I’m really excited to get back to the Bay Area and play in front of everyone again, especially friends and family," said Lima. "I made some great memories with the Quakes in the past, and I look forward to making even better ones. I can’t wait to get back to work."
Lima is San Jose’s fourth signing under Arena, joining fellow MLS veterans Dave Romney, Mark-Anthony Kaye and Ian Harkes. That trio arrived via a trade with New England, who Arena used to coach.
The Earthquakes appointed Arena in November, starting a new era after finishing last in 2024. They earned 21 points (0.62 ppg) and conceded an MLS-record 78 goals.
