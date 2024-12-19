MLS unveils 2025 Regular Season schedule

The full 2025 Regular Season schedule for Major League Soccer is here!
View all 34 matches for your favorite club:
- Atlanta United
- Austin FC
- Charlotte FC
- Chicago Fire FC
- FC Cincinnati
- Colorado Rapids
- Columbus Crew
- D.C. United
- FC Dallas
- Houston Dynamo FC
- Los Angeles Football Club
- LA Galaxy
- Inter Miami CF
- Minnesota United FC
- CF Montréal
- Nashville SC
- New England Revolution
- New York City FC
- New York Red Bulls
- Orlando City SC
- Philadelphia Union
- Portland Timbers
- Real Salt Lake
- San Diego FC
- San Jose Earthquakes
- Seattle Sounders FC
- Sporting Kansas City
- St. Louis CITY SC
- Toronto FC
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Watch every match on MLS Season Pass
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV will broadcast every MLS match live throughout the season complemented by extensive studio coverage, on-demand content and in-depth features spanning all 30 MLS clubs.
MLS Season Pass is available in more than 100 countries and regions around the world with no blackouts. Learn more
New for this upcoming season, MLS Season Pass will broadcast a featured game on Sunday evenings with enhanced production and dedicated studio programming. More details will be shared at a later date.
Each matchday, fans will find:
- MLS 360: The popular whip-around studio show provides live look-ins from every active match alongside expert analysis in English and Spanish.
- MLS Countdown & MLS Wrap-Up: The studio shows return with full preview and postgame analysis, plus insights from all matchday action. In Spanish, fans can watch MLS La Previa and MLS El Resumen.
Linear programming
FOX Sports will air 34 games in 2025 in the United States, including 15 matches on FOX and 19 matches on FS1, with all FOX Sports broadcasts also providing Spanish-language coverage on FOX Deportes.
The complete schedule of TSN and RDS regular season matches, which will include at least one match per week featuring an MLS Canadian club, will be announced in the coming weeks.
Event
Date
MLS is Back weekend
Feb. 22-23
Rivalry Week
May 14-18
Club World Cup & Gold Cup pause
June 15-24
MLS All-Star Game
July 23
Leagues Cup
July 29 - Aug. 31
Decision Day
Oct. 18
The schedule for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs and MLS Cup presented by Audi will be announced at a later date.