2025 MLS schedule: Most important dates & key info

The full 2025 Regular Season schedule for Major League Soccer is here , setting the stage for the league's 30th campaign.

MLS action returns to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV with all 510 matches available in one dedicated destination with no blackouts in more than 100 countries and regions.

New for this upcoming season, MLS Season Pass will broadcast a featured match on Sunday evenings with enhanced production and dedicated studio programming. More details will be shared at a later date.