2025 MLS schedule: Most important dates & key info

The full 2025 Regular Season schedule for Major League Soccer is here, setting the stage for the league's 30th campaign.
MLS action returns to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV with all 510 matches available in one dedicated destination with no blackouts in more than 100 countries and regions.
New for this upcoming season, MLS Season Pass will broadcast a featured match on Sunday evenings with enhanced production and dedicated studio programming. More details will be shared at a later date.
Select MLS matches will also be available on the FOX family of networks in the United States and TSN and RDS in Canada.
Event
Date
MLS is Back weekend
Feb. 22-23
Rivalry Week
May 14-18
Club World Cup & Gold Cup pause
June 15-24
MLS All-Star Game
July 23
Leagues Cup
July 29 - Aug. 31
Decision Day
Oct. 18
The schedule for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs and MLS Cup presented by Audi will be announced at a later date.
MLS is Back
All 30 MLS clubs will play on MLS is Back opening weekend (Feb. 22-23), starting with defending Supporters’ Shield winners Inter Miami CF hosting New York City FC in a season-opening Saturday matinee match at Chase Stadium.
- Feb. 22: Inter Miami CF vs. New York City FC (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
On Sunday, expansion side San Diego FC play their inaugural match when visiting defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champion LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park.
- Feb. 23: LA Galaxy vs. San Diego FC (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
Rivalry Week
MLS Rivalry Week will be played across two matchdays from May 14-18, showcasing the league’s most historic and fiercest rivalry matchups. Highlights include:
- May 14: St. Louis CITY SC vs. Sporting Kansas City (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, FS1)
- May 17: New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls (4:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
- May 17: Columbus Crew vs. FC Cincinnati (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, FS1)
- May 17: Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders FC (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, FS1)
- May 18: Inter Miami CF vs. Orlando City SC (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
- May 18: LA Galaxy vs. LAFC (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
Club World Cup & Gold Cup pause
MLS will pause regular season play from June 15-24 for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.
Inter Miami CF and Seattle Sounders FC will compete in the Club World Cup, while 16 nations – including the United States and Canada – are in the Gold Cup.
In all, 14 MLS stadiums will serve as hosts across the two tournaments.
2025 MLS All-Star Game
The 2025 MLS All-Star Game, hosted at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium, will be held on Wednesday, July 23. An opponent will be announced at a later date.
Additionally, the 2025 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T is set for Tuesday, July 22.
Both midsummer showcase events are viewable via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
Leagues Cup 2025
Leagues Cup 2025, the official Concacaf tournament between LIGA MX and MLS teams, will be played from July 29 to August 31.
Similar to global cup competitions, Leagues Cup will occur during the MLS and LIGA MX regular seasons this upcoming summer. Games will be held in the United States and Canada.
The format, schedule and additional information on Leagues Cup 2025 will be announced in the new year.
Decision Day
The MLS regular season concludes with Decision Day on Saturday, Oct. 18. Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs implications and the Golden Boot presented by Audi, among other stakes, will be up for grabs.
- Eastern Conference matches begin at 6 pm ET
- Western Conference matches begin at 9 pm ET
Additionally, New York City FC will host Seattle Sounders FC in an interconference match at 6 pm ET.
Playoffs & MLS Cup
The Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs will culminate in the league's championship match, MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi. The postseason schedule will be announced at a later date.
Schedule format
With San Diego FC becoming the league’s 30th club, every team will play 34 regular-season games – 17 at home and 17 on the road. Clubs will play conference opponents twice (28 games), once at home and once away. Each club will play six cross-conference opponents.