DC United acquire Lukas MacNaughton from Nashville SC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

DC receive: Lukas MacNaughton

Lukas MacNaughton NSH receive: Up to $200k GAM

In exchange for the Canadian center back, Nashville receive up to $200,000 in General Allocation Money. The funds break down as $150k in 2025 GAM (guaranteed) and $50k in 2026 GAM (conditional).

MacNaughton, 29, has spent the past three seasons in MLS with Toronto FC and Nashville. He has 2g/1a in 65 all-competition matches for those clubs.

“Lukas is an experienced defender who has impressive defensive awareness and experience in the league playing with both Toronto FC and Nashville SC,” general manager and chief soccer officer Ally Mackay said in a release. “We’re excited to welcome him to the team and bolster our defensive depth ahead of the 2025 season.”

Internationally, MacNaughton earned his sole CanMNT cap in a November 2022 friendly vs. Bahrain.