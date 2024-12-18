New York Red Bulls sign ex-Bayern, PSG star Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

"We are excited to add a player of Maxim’s caliber to our roster," said head of sport Jochen Schneider. "Maxim is a great player, a winner and his experience in Europe’s top leagues will be greatly important to our club in 2025 and beyond."

Choupo-Moting, 35, was a free agent after last playing for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. He's also featured for Ligue 1 powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain and in the English Premier League for Stoke City.

The German-born Cameroon international is under contract through 2026 with an option for 2027. He will occupy Designated Player and international roster slots.

Choupo-Moting joins RBNY with 107g/48a in 457 first-team appearances, spending the first half of his club career at Bundesliga sides Hamburger SV, FC Nürnberg, FSV Mainz 05 and FC Schalke 04. He won 10 trophies during stops at Bayern and PSG, where he regularly competed in the UEFA Champions League.

Internationally, Choupo-Moting has 20g/4a in 73 matches for Cameroon. He's played at three FIFA World Cups (2010, '14, '22) and helped The Indomitable Lions to a third-place finish at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.