New England Revolution sign midfielder Jackson Yueill

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The New England Revolution have signed midfielder Jackson Yueill in free agency, the club announced Wednesday.
The 27-year-old is under contract through 2027 with options for 2028-29, arriving after eight seasons with the San Jose Earthquakes.
Before this move, Yueill spent his entire pro career with San Jose (2017-24) upon being selected No. 6 overall in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft. He has 13g/19a in 210 regular-season appearances.
"We are pleased to add a proven player of Jackson’s caliber to our midfield before the start of preseason," said sporting director Curt Onalfo.
"As a longtime captain with San Jose, his MLS experience and leadership qualities speak for themselves. Jackson has been a consistent central midfielder in our league, and we look forward to having him in New England for the next several years."
Yueill has played in 16 games for the US men's national team. He was part of title-winning squads at the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup and 2019-20 Concacaf Nations League.
New England are undergoing a squad rebuild after finishing 14th in the Eastern Conference (31 points) and missing the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.
