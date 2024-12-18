New England Revolution sign midfielder Jackson Yueill

The New England Revolution have signed midfielder Jackson Yueill in free agency, the club announced Wednesday.

The 27-year-old is under contract through 2027 with options for 2028-29, arriving after eight seasons with the San Jose Earthquakes.

Before this move, Yueill spent his entire pro career with San Jose (2017-24) upon being selected No. 6 overall in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft. He has 13g/19a in 210 regular-season appearances.

"We are pleased to add a proven player of Jackson’s caliber to our midfield before the start of preseason," said sporting director Curt Onalfo.