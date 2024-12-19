MLS schedule announced: 10 must-watch matches in 2025

Thirty years to the day after these two clubs faced off in the league’s inaugural match in 1996, MLS’s rich history takes center stage with this commemorative occasion by the Bay. It’s a moment to savor the vast growth and evolution of the past three decades, and the presence of new Quakes head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena — who led D.C. to the 1996 and ‘97 MLS Cup titles en route to becoming the winningest coach the league has seen so far — on the touchline brings it all full circle.