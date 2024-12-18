2025 Generation adidas class announced

Major League Soccer has announced four players in the 2025 Generation adidas class and one pre-signed senior for Friday's MLS SuperDraft 2025 (2 pm ET).
Name
Position
School
Year
Hometown
Dean Boltz
F
Wisconsin
Fr.
Palatine, Ill.
Manu Duah
M
UC Santa Barbara
Fr.
Kumasi, Ghana
Alex Harris
F
Cornell
Soph.
Vancouver, Wash.
Tate Johnson
D
North Carolina
Fr.
Tampa, Fla.
Dean Boltz (F, Wisconsin)
Boltz earned Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors after scoring 10 goals and adding four assists in his first collegiate season with the Wisconsin Badgers. Boltz entered college following a remarkable youth career in MLS NEXT with Sockers FC Chicago, in which he was named the MLS NEXT MVP presented by adidas in the U19 age group last season after scoring 19 times for a team that only lost one game in 10 months.
Manu Duah (M, UC Santa Barbara)
Duah started all 14 games he played in for UC Santa Barbara, tallying one assist as they went 8W-3L-3D during those matches. Duah previously starred in MLS NEXT for Santa Barbara Soccer Club, helping them reach the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs in the U19 age group.
Alex Harris (F, Cornell)
Harris started 19 games as a sophomore for Cornell en route to becoming the first player in school history to earn co-Ivy League Offensive Player of the Year honors. He registered 19 goals, including four game-winners and five assists in 2024, contributing to 31 goals and nine assists across 34 career collegiate games. Harris earned unanimous Ivy League Rookie of the Year honors in 2023 after setting the school record for goals by a freshman (12). He prepped at Columbia River High School in Washington, where he was twice named the Washington State Gatorade Player of the Year.
Tate Johnson (D, North Carolina)
Johnson started all 16 games that he appeared in this year, playing the full 90 minutes in 13 of those games. He scored his first career goal in North Carolina's win over College of Charleston on Oct. 8. Johnson’s father, Brian, played five seasons in MLS, which included lifting MLS Cup presented by Audi in 2000 with the Kansas City Wizards alongside current head coach Peter Vermes.
Name
Position
School
Hometown
Max Floriani
D
Saint Louis
Gurnee, Ill.
Max Floriani (Saint Louis, D)
An academic senior, Floriani has been a staple of St. Louis' lineup since 2022, appearing in 56 games (53 starts) and recording four goals and seven assists. In 2024, Floriani garnered first-team All-Conference honors while anchoring the Billiken back line that led the league in goals-against average and shutouts percentage. He also added two game-winning goals in 2024.
Generation adidas is a joint program between MLS and adidas dedicated to developing exceptional talent in a professional environment.
Each year, a handful of top collegiate underclassmen and youth national team players are signed by MLS, with the majority of such players entering MLS through the MLS SuperDraft. Until the end of the guaranteed term of his contract up to three years, Generation adidas players are on a club's Supplemental Roster.
Throughout the program’s history, Generation adidas players have significantly impacted MLS and the international stage. Since 2019, nine different Generation adidas players have gone on to represent five different national teams, including standouts Moïse Bombito (Canada), Patrick Schulte (United States), and Dani Pereira (Venezuela). At the 2024 Copa América, 11 former Generation adidas signings participated in the competition.