2025 Generation adidas class announced

Dean Boltz (F, Wisconsin)

Boltz earned Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors after scoring 10 goals and adding four assists in his first collegiate season with the Wisconsin Badgers. Boltz entered college following a remarkable youth career in MLS NEXT with Sockers FC Chicago, in which he was named the MLS NEXT MVP presented by adidas in the U19 age group last season after scoring 19 times for a team that only lost one game in 10 months.

Manu Duah (M, UC Santa Barbara)

Duah started all 14 games he played in for UC Santa Barbara, tallying one assist as they went 8W-3L-3D during those matches. Duah previously starred in MLS NEXT for Santa Barbara Soccer Club, helping them reach the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs in the U19 age group.

Alex Harris (F, Cornell)

Harris started 19 games as a sophomore for Cornell en route to becoming the first player in school history to earn co-Ivy League Offensive Player of the Year honors. He registered 19 goals, including four game-winners and five assists in 2024, contributing to 31 goals and nine assists across 34 career collegiate games. Harris earned unanimous Ivy League Rookie of the Year honors in 2023 after setting the school record for goals by a freshman (12). He prepped at Columbia River High School in Washington, where he was twice named the Washington State Gatorade Player of the Year.

Tate Johnson (D, North Carolina)