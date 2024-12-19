MLS SuperDraft 2025 Tracker

MLS SuperDraft 2025 begins Friday, Dec. 20 at 2 pm ET. Follow along here to learn all club selections.
The MLS SuperDraft 2025 is set to spotlight the next wave of talent poised to make their mark on Major League Soccer. With top collegiate players and emerging prospects vying for a chance to join the professional ranks, the draft serves as a key moment for teams to bolster their rosters.
What you need to know:
Pick
Club
Player
Position
School/Club
1
San Diego
2
San Jose
3
Chicago
4
Kansas City
5
New England
6
Nashville
7
St. Louis
8
Colorado
(from Philadelphia)
9
San Diego
(from Toronto)
10
D.C. United
11
Dallas
12
Austin
13
Montréal
14
Portland
15
Vancouver
16
Colorado
17
Charlotte
18
Houston
19
Salt Lake
20
LA
(from CIN)
21
Columbus
22
Miami
23
Atlanta
24
New York City
25
Minnesota
26
*Colorado
(from VAN; from LAFC)
27
Orlando
28
Seattle
29
New York
30
LA
Pick
Club
Player
Position
School/Club
1 - 31 overall
San Diego
2 - 32 overall
San Jose
3 - 33 overall
Chicago
4 - 34 overall
Kansas City
5 - 35 overall
New England
6 - 36 overall
Nashville^
7 - 37 overall
St. Louis
8 - 38 overall
Colorado
(from PHI)
9 - 39 overall
Toronto
10 - 40 overall
D.C. United
11 - 41 overall
Dallas
12 - 42 overall
Austin
13 - 43 overall
Minnesota
(from MTL)
14 - 44 overall
Montréal
(from POR)
15 - 45 overall
Vancouver
16 - 46 overall
**Orlando
(from RSL; from COL)
17 - 47 overall
Charlotte
18 - 48 overall
Houston
19 - 49 overall
Salt Lake
20 - 50 overall
Cincinnati
21 - 51 overall
Columbus
22 - 52 overall
Miami
23 - 53 overall
Atlanta
24 - 54 overall
New York City
25 - 55 overall
Minnesota
26 - 56 overall
San Diego
(from LAFC)
27 - 57 overall
Orlando
28 - 58 overall
Seattle
29 - 59 overall
New York
30 - 60 overall
LA
Pick
Club
Player
Position
School/Club
1 - 61 overall
San Diego
2 - 62 overall
Colorado
(from SJ)
3 - 63 overall
Chicago
4 - 64 overall
Kansas City
5 - 65 overall
New England
6 - 66 overall
Nashville
7 - 67 overall
St. Louis
8 - 68 overall
Colorado
(from PHI)
9 - 69 overall
Toronto
10 - 70 overall
D.C. United
11 - 71 overall
Dallas
12 - 72 overall
Austin
13 - 73 overall
Montréal
14 - 74 overall
Portland
15 - 75 overall
Colorado
(from VAN)
16 - 76 overall
Seattle
(from COL)
17 - 77 overall
Charlotte
18 - 78 overall
New York City
(from HOU)
19 - 79 overall
Salt Lake
20 - 80 overall
Cincinnati
21 - 81 overall
Columbus
22 - 82 overall
Miami
23 - 83 overall
Atlanta
24 - 84 overall
New York City
25 - 85 overall
Minnesota
26 - 86 overall
D.C. United
(from LAFC)
27 - 87 overall
Orlando
28 - 88 overall
New York City
(from SEA)
29 - 89 overall
New York
30 - 90 overall
LA
Note: *COL receive the worst of: Vancouver or LAFC's 2025 Natural First Round SuperDraft pick
Note: **ORL receive the best of: Colorado or Real Salt Lake's 2025 Natural Second Round SuperDraft Pick
^ In the event NSH exercise the permanent transfer option of the Intra-League Loan for Brian Dowd, CHI will be entitled to NSH's 2026 Natural Second Round SuperDraft Pick