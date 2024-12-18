2025 MLS SuperDraft top prospects by position

The 2025 MLS SuperDraft, held this Friday at 2 pm ET, offers pro hopefuls an opportunity to make the jump from college soccer to Major League Soccer.
It’s a steep jump, and with several of college soccer’s best players requiring an international spot, projecting who makes it is more difficult than ever.
Still, every draft typically unearths a handful of players that jump into big roles. Check out the rankings of top players available by position.
- Lukas Burns, Providence
- Mitch Budler, Akron
- Donovan Parisian, San Diego
- Eryk Dymora, Monmouth
- Zac Kelly, Michigan State
- Wessel Speel, Duke
- Trace Alphin, Wake Forest
There’s plenty of talent available in this position. Burns played at the Philadelphia Union Academy before embarking on his career at Providence and could have his name called early.
Budler has the profile to be a successful pro in MLS: experience using the ball at his feet, a massive frame and a commanding presence between the posts.
- Max Floriani, Saint Louis
- Nick Dang, Virginia
- Reid Fisher, San Diego State
- Jansen Miller, Indiana
- Noah Adnan, Stanford
- Davide Materazzi, James Madison
Expect to see Floriani (pre-signed senior) get selected very early. The center back can also feature as a right back, and he has the tools to see the field.
Dang had an excellent season at UVA after transferring to the program this fall, helping the Cavaliers reach the NCAA Tournament.
- Reid Roberts, San Francisco
- Charlie Harper, North Carolina
- Ian Pilcher, Charlotte
- Josh Ramsey, Notre Dame
- Mo Cisset, Penn State
- Matthew Senanou, Xavier
Roberts, the West Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year, is arguably the top left-footed defender available. He can also play as a left back.
Harper backstopped a solid UNC defense this season, while Mo Cisset, a sophomore at Penn State, played at the Olympics this summer with Mali. He’s a prime prospect to have his name called in the later stages of the SuperDraft, leaving the door open to play another season at school.
- Tate Johnson, North Carolina (Generation adidas)
- Kyran Chambron Pinho, SMU
- Kieran Chandler, Connecticut
- Ian Smith, Denver
- Palmer Bank, Stanford
- Josiah Blanton, James Madison
One of the Generation adidas signings, Johnson brings a high work rate and upside to his position.
Pinho is extremely dangerous going forward and was a crucial player for SMU over the past couple of seasons.
- Luca Nikolai, James Madison
- Riley Thomas, North Carolina
- Enzo Newman, Oregon State
- Jason Bucknor, Michigan
- Ronan Wynne, Denver
- Kyle Genenbacher, Notre Dame
Nikolai is a German right back who can play as a wingback or a more traditional defensive role. He could tumble on draft day because he’s an international.
Thomas is a versatile, high-level athlete who can also play right center back.
Newman is a shifty player who continued to grow into his role at Oregon State this fall. He played as an attacking midfielder at club level before moving out wide in college soccer.
- Manu Duah, UC Santa Barbara (Generation adidas)
- Joran Gerbet, Clemson
- Jefferson Amaya, High Point
- Collin McCamy, Northwestern
- Michael Sullivan, Pittsburgh
- Liam O’Gara, Wake Forest
A massive 6-foot-4 defensive midfielder, Duah recently finished his freshman season at UC Santa Barbara. He’s in the frame for the No. 1 overall pick.
Meanwhile, Gerbet became a foundational player for Clemson, helping win the national championship in 2023 after transferring in from Oregon State.
Amaya showed off his versatility this fall, playing as a center back before finishing the campaign in a defensive midfield role, acting as the key conduit for the possession-oriented Panthers.
- Bailey Sparks, SMU
- Tommy Mihalic, Indiana
- Nick Fernandez, Portland
- Jackson Castro, Creighton
- Daniel D'Ippolito, Fordham
- Ryan Baer, West Virginia
- Roman Torres, Creighton
College midfielders can fit into a variety of boxes. Some play as a classic No. 10, others more of a box-to-box role. Using that latter classification, there are a handful of intriguing players eligible.
Bailey Sparks has been one of the best players in college soccer over the past two seasons, and he should be in the frame for a first-round pick.
If Tommy Mihalic can handle the step up athletically, he should be another to keep an eye on after a successful career at IU.
Two years ago, Castro helped Creighton reach the Final Four, alongside now-Orlando City striker Duncan McGuire.
D’Ippolito had a sensational season in the Atlantic 10 this fall, scoring 14 goals to go along with seven assists.
- Michael Adedokun, Ohio State
- Richie Aman, Washington
- Lineker Rodrigues dos Santos, Marshall
- Hakim Karamoko, NC State
- Colin Griffith, Maryland
- Daniel Ittycheria, Princeton
- Alioune Ka, Cornell
- Sergio Ors Navarro, West Virginia
- Sam Sarver, Indiana
- Joseph Melto Quiah, Dayton
- Matthew Roou, Notre Dame
- Collins Oduro, Indiana
- Clarence Awoudor, UCF
- KK Baffour, Notre Dame
Adedokun was one of the stars of the college season this fall. Typically deployed on the left, he would pinch inside to play-make, score goals or create chances. He was a big reason Ohio State reached the College Cup this fall.
Aman has versatility and athleticism and could stick as a winger or even an outside back. Ittycheria scored nine goals in 19 games, helping Princeton win the Ivy League Tournament.
Roou can play through the middle or out wide and had a great season with the Irish individually. He was named the ACC Offensive Player of the Year, scoring 14 goals in 17 games.
- Ulfur Bjornsson, Duke
- Jesus Barea, Missouri State
- Alex Harris, Cornell (Generation adidas)
- Alec Hughes, Massachusetts
- Emil Jaaskalainen, Akron
- Dean Boltz, Wisconsin (Generation adidas)
- Sergi Solans, Oregon State
- Nonso Adimabua, California
- Ibrahim Conde, New Hampshire
- Logan Dorsey, Kentucky
Many see Bjornsson as the top striker available, domestic or otherwise. That’s not to say he is the only one with intriguing abilities. Harris has been sensational in his two years at Cornell, and he can play through the middle or out wide, while Jaaskelainen was a goal-scoring machine after transferring to Akron this fall, netting 23 goals in 21 games.
Another physically imposing player, Hughes has the physical tools to come in and play in MLS games right away as a super-sub.
Boltz was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year at Wisconsin, and is a long-term prospect with upside.