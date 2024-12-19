New England acquire Leo Campana from Inter Miami in blockbuster trade

The New England Revolution have acquired striker Leo Campana from Inter Miami CF for an MLS-trade record fee of $2.5 million in guaranteed General Allocation Money (GAM), the clubs announced Thursday.

The previous MLS-trade record fee was established in January 2022 when FC Dallas acquired Paul Arriola from D.C. United for $2 million in guaranteed GAM, plus $300k in conditional GAM.

Additionally, Inter Miami receive one international roster slot from New England for the 2025 and 2026 seasons. They also retain a sell-on percentage in any future transfer for Campana.

Inter Miami could ultimately receive up to $3.25 million in GAM in return for the 24-year-old Ecuador international, with an additional $750k in conditional GAM hinging on performance-based incentives.

"We are thankful for his contributions in a crucial time of growth for our club and wish him the best in the future. The General Allocation Money will allow us to continue to strengthen our roster for the 2025 season."

"Leo has been an important player for Inter Miami over the past three years," said Raúl Sanllehí, Inter Miami's president of football operations. "His contributions in attack were key throughout a historic period in which we clinched our first two titles.

Campana helped Inter Miami win the 2023 Leagues Cup and 2024 Supporters' Shield titles. He produced 28g/8a in 80 MLS matches, providing vital depth and competition in 2024 alongside Newcomer of the Year finalist Luis Suárez .

Now, Campana departs as Inter Miami's second-leading scorer across all competitions. He scored 32 times for the club, trailing only Lionel Messi (34) and surpassing Gonzalo Higuaín (29).

Campana joined Inter Miami ahead of the 2022 season, originally on loan from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers before securing a permanent move in January 2023.

Gracias por todo, goleador 🔔💗🖤 Forward Leonardo Campana has been traded to the New England Revolution, acquiring a Major League Soccer (MLS) trade-record of $2.5 million in General Allocation Money. pic.twitter.com/b4VDRmddzS

New England fit

With this move, New England have a new No. 9 centerpiece to support an attack featuring DPs Carles Gil and Tomás Chancalay, club-record signing Luca Langoni and rising Bosnian international Esmir Bajraktarević.

There are rumors that New England, amid a squad overhaul, will transfer Giacomo Vrioni abroad this winter. The DP No. 9 has 16g/3a in 67 matches since arriving in the summer of 2022 from Serie A powerhouse Juventus.

In 2024, the Revs scored an MLS-low 37 goals and missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Vrioni was their leading scorer with nine goals.

"Leo Campana is a proven goalscorer whose arrival strengthens a crucial position of need for our team as we work to improve our offensive production this season," said Revs sporting director Curt Onalfo.