What went right for the USMNT vs. Panama & what it means for Wednesday at Costa Rica

About 99% of the time, these columns of mine are about tactics. How Team A set up in order to break down Team B, and the adjustments Team B made to turn it back on Team A, is always the most fascinating part of the game to me. It’s often the part that matters most in terms of the outcome as well.

But it’s not always that way. And in fact, it’s not even mostly that way. The dirty secret is that whichever team comes out with more intensity and more ability to execute in big moments is often the explanation for who wins and who loses. You need to have your tactics and strategy right, but, to borrow a line from Real Salt Lake head coach Pablo Mastroeni: "All the soccer stuff aside, if you don’t have the right character and mentality, then [you don’t] have the chance. It’s a game that is unforgiving, and you have to earn the right in these games."

Such has been the story of World Cup qualifying thus far for the US men’s national team. I’m not going to say they haven’t earned the right, because they absolutely have – they are super-talented and, defensively and in possession, the tactics have been very good. But overall intensity and a lack of clear-eyed ruthlessness in big moments have been issues.

There are two great examples of this that come to mind:

1. The 2-0 loss at Canada back in January. In the fourth minute, Canadian goalkeeper Milan Borjan shanked a goal-kick right up the gut, directly to Weston McKennie about 40 yards from goal. It was an immediate five-alarm fire for the Canadian defense, but McKennie couldn’t get his touch right and it turned into a whole lotta nothing.

Three minutes later Matt Turner did the same exact thing, and we all remember what happened, right? Kamal Miller got his touch right, and then Jonathan Osorio absolutely got his touch right, and a moment later Cyle Larin was making it 1-0.

The Canadians executed in a big moment. The US couldn’t quite manage it. That was the story of that game.

2. The US’s 1-0 loss at Panama back in October. That was easily the worst performance of qualifying, and maybe the worst performance under head coach Gregg Berhalter, full stop. There were tactical issues for sure (Berhalter talked about a bunch of them on the US Soccer Podcast with Bobby Warshaw), based around the positioning of the fullbacks and rotations in central midfield.

But I’d argue the outcome of that game had more to do with Los Canaleros hitting a level of intensity the US were not able to reach than it did with any tactical choices Berhalter made, or that the team did not execute. Panama simply fought for it more, and because of that, they won it.

The US hadn’t had any performances like that in qualifying, games where they just beat their opponents over the head with sheer force of will. The intensity level has waxed and waned more, I’d argue, than any other team in the Ocho, which is likely due to the nature of the still-extremely-young roster. And even when they cranked that intensity meter up to 11 for the two games against Mexico – the only two games, until Sunday night, in which they’d hit that mark – they were either paired with a tactical masterclass (the 2-0 win in November) or an inability to execute in the biggest moments (Thursday’s scoreless draw).

Then Sunday night happened. The US’s 5-1 win over Panama in Orlando, a result that all but assures them of a direct trip to Qatar*, was not a tactical masterclass. The US came out and played their typical 4-3-3 formation with no bells and whistles, and given the dead legs seven of the starters were carrying from the hard minutes at the Azteca, there were a lot of sloppy touches. There were a lot of slow overlaps, and there was a final tally that said the US carried less than 40% possession. This was not the typical Berhalter game plan.