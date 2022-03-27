Made in … Nashville? Godoy hauls down Zimmerman for USMNT opener vs. Panama

The goal was scored in Orlando, but it was created in Nashville.

The US men’s national team took a 1-0 lead Sunday over Panama in their crucial World Cup qualifier at Orlando City SC's Exploria Stadium, with attacking star Christian Pulisic burying a penalty kick after a Video Review decision.

That opportunity arose from Nashville SC center back Walker Zimmerman getting fouled in the 18-yard box by MLS teammate Anibal Godoy, a central midfielder for Los Canaleros. The PK wasn’t awarded at first, but then the officiating crew realized the illegal nature of Godoy’s obstruction on Zimmerman.