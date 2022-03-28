USMNT player ratings: Pulisic, Zimmerman key in dominant WCQ win over Panama

Their plane ticket to Qatar isn't officially booked, but the US men's national team are nearing a FIFA World Cup return after a dominant 5-1 win against Panama in their penultimate match of Concacaf World Cup qualifying.
Led by a statement performance from Christian Pulisic and anchored by the emerging center-back duo of Miles Robinson and Walker Zimmerman, the Yanks were dominant in a must-win match.
Here's who shined before Wednesday's trip to Costa Rica (9:05 pm ET | Paramount+, Universo, Peacock) will decide if a Qatar 2022 spot is secured. A win, draw or loss by no more than six goals secures passage.
United States Men's National Team Player Ratings
The Manchester City netminder looked shaky at times and failed to claim a couple crosses that would ordinarily be routine. He made up for it with a quick reaction kick save to deny a goal, and was typically calm on the ball.
A late addition to the squad in place of Reggie Cannon, the Tenerife fullback delivered reliable service into the box and tracked back defensively. Perhaps he could have done more on Panama's goal, but Moore justified his inclusion with a mature showing.
In addition to winning a penalty kick just 13 minutes into the match, the reigning MLS Defender of the Year opened up the match with some aggressive diagonals to get behind Panama's backline. Zimmerman could have stayed tighter on Aníbal Godoy for Panama's goal, but it was another strong showing for the Nashville SC anchor.
The Atlanta United defender again got the nod at the heart of defense, continuing to establish what appears to be the first-choice pairing. Robinson earned the second penalty of the night and answered every test Panama's attack threw his way.
A constant threat down the left flank, Robinson's diligence was rewarded with a pair of assists, including an inch-perfect cross to set up Paul Arriola. He's locked down the oft-questioned left back spot over the last several months.
Tyler Adams did what Tyler Adams does. The RB Leipzig midfielder covered ground, cleaned up in front of the backline, and rotated possession quickly. He even came up with a crucial block to deny Panama a shot on an open goal.
The young Valencia midfielder was the quietest member of the three-man midfield during his 45-minute shift. Musah struggled to find the game in possession and was taken off at the break.
The Heracles midfielder looked right at home at the center of Exploria Stadium, pulling the strings in midfield and getting involved in the attack with smart runs into the box. De la Torre looked a constant threat around the 18-yard box, and probably deserved a couple assists for his trouble.
In a must-win match, Christian Pulisic put the team on his back in arguably his best performance in a US shirt. The Chelsea attacker calmly dispatched two first-half penalties before making it a hat trick with a silky turn and deft finish. Outside of the goals, he was consistently the most dangerous player on the pitch, lethal in transition and unfortunate not to notch an assist or two.
The FC Dallas winger only played the opening 45 minutes, but showed again why he's become one of Gregg Berhalter's most reliable options. Arriola scored a brilliant header for the Yanks' second of the night, and assisted Jesus Ferreira with a tidy pass just four minutes later.
Ferreira was a perfect fit for this match. His positioning threw off the Panama defense, creating all kinds of space in the final third. The FC Dallas striker translated his red-hot club form to the international stage, calmly taking his goal and generally looking lively in the final third.
The USMNT needed a statement win, and they got one. Berhalter's side was on the front foot from the opening whistle, proving decisive in possession and dynamic on the break. While they're not technically qualified for Qatar, they're well on their way.
Substitutes
Reyna clearly wanted a goal, and should have had one with his first real involvement in the match, pulling his shot just wide. He found all kinds of space in the Panama defense with clever movement, typically able to break pressure on the dribble. His return from injury has come at the perfect time for this squad.
On for the final 30 minutes, the New York Red Bulls stalwart helped lock down the backline with the scoreline already out of hand. Long gave away the free kick that resulted in Panama's goal, but he's another player who's returned to full health and improved the squad.
On for the final 20 minutes, the Seattle Sounders forward stretched the field and looked dangerous on the counter.
The young Venezia midfielder got another taste of World Cup qualifying action, although the match was essentially over by the time he got on the pitch in the 70th minute.