Clinch scenarios: How USMNT & Canada can qualify for Qatar 2022 World Cup

The final window of Concacaf World Cup Qualifying nears its conclusion Sunday in Matchday 13, and if things fall right, both the United States and Canada can book their places at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Up next the US hosts fifth-place Panama at Orlando's Exploria Stadium (7 pm ET | FS1, TUDN, UniMas), while Canada are home to already-eliminated Jamaica at Toronto's BMO Field (4:05 pm ET | Paramount+, OneSoccer, Sportsnet).

Concacaf’s top three teams get automatic World Cup spots, while the fourth-place team plays an inter-continental playoff in June against Oceania's representative.

The job's not done, though the USMNT's 0-0 draw Thursday night at Mexico put them in a strong spot for Sunday's match vs. Panama – even if short rest and yellow-card suspensions loom.

USA clinch a spot in the 2022 World Cup with:

  1. A win vs. Panama on March 27
  2. AND ... Costa Rica ties or loses at El Salvador on March 27.

OR

  1. Tie vs Panama on March 27
  2. AND ... Costa Rica lose at El Salvador.

Playoff possibility:

  • The Yanks can assure themselves of no worse than a fourth-place finish and playoff spot if they earn at least a point (draw) against the visiting Panamanians.
Canada suffered their first defeat of the final round of qualifying Thursday night, losing 1-0 at Costa Rica after going down to 10 men in the first half. Manager John Herdman's group remains atop the table with two matches left, needing just one point to definitely secure a World Cup spot.

Canada clinch a spot in the 2022 World Cup with:

Playoff secured:

  • At the very worst, Canada already have at least fourth place locked up, meaning they're guaranteed no less than a place in that inter-continental playoff match set for June in Qatar.
