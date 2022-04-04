What MLS' last 3 undefeated teams are getting so right

That’s a pretty rapid mortality rate, even for a parity-centric league, so it got us thinking about what this trio is doing right.

We are now five weeks into the 2022 season, and a mere three teams across MLS have yet to experience the vinegary tang of defeat.

But it’s the lesser-known teammates around him who have been the real head-turners, thriving under new boss Steve Cherundolo via the same kind of aggressive pass-move-and-counterpress philosophy now- Toronto FC boss Bob Bradley used to lead LAFC to the Supporters’ Shield three years ago. Bradley’s gravitas is such that it was difficult to distinguish how much of the club’s success was powered by his guidance vs. an institutional commitment to those ideas, and in the first few matchweeks since his departure we’ve seen ample evidence of the latter.

Your MLS first-month pacesetters are the Los Angeles Football Club , who top the overall table with a 4W-0L-1D record and 13 goals scored, the most in the league by a wide margin (alongside Austin FC ). Certainly it helps that Carlos Vela , while certainly not quite back to his utterly unstoppable 2019 peak, has been casually devastating to the tune of four goals and two assists in 356 minutes.

LAFC want to beat you with the ball; they’ve mostly been possession-dominant thus far and can still weave pretty patterns in the buildup. But they flashed a different riff on Saturday in Orlando, where the host Lions owned more than 61% of possession but still got ravaged to the tune of 4-2 as the Black & Gold press created, then exploited costly errors in the Floridians’ own half of the field. The speed and purpose of their best moments of execution have been breathtaking.

The Angelenos have grown both more opportunistic on the counterattack and much more resistant to such moments in the opposite direction, something my data-savvy colleague Joe Lowery has attributed in part to the arrival of No. 6 Ilie Sanchez, who appears revitalized from his latter days at Sporting KC. Behind the Spaniard, Mamadou Fall has continued his upward trajectory and is clearly the top young defender in MLS, providing tigerish intensity and ground coverage not only at the heart of the backline but on attacking set pieces.

As many have noted, the addition of goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau has steadied the club at a position that carried question marks aplenty the past few years. Then add in fellow intra-league additions like defender Ryan Hollingshead and midfielder Kellyn Acosta, and LAFC seem to possess a sturdier spine – plus multiple ways of competing and winning.