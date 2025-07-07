USMNT take "massive lesson" from Gold Cup defeat to Mexico

Mauricio Pochettino tried his best to be his usual genial, charismatic self when beginning his press conference following the US men’s national team ’s gutting 2-1 loss to Mexico in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup final on Sunday evening.

“It is a very, very painful night, because always when you lose a trophy or you lose a game, it's really, really painful. But the most important thing is to have our head up because I think the tournament was fantastic.”

“It is a massive lesson for us, and I think it’s priceless,” said the Argentine coach. “It was an amazing tournament to realize in the way that we want to grow. That is in the way that I think we are going to find the way to compete better and better and better, and being very competitive and be in the place that we wanted to be.

He summoned words of optimism after his relatively inexperienced team fell agonizingly short at the final hurdle after gelling so impressively over the past month, unable to keep hold of the early lead FC Dallas product Chris Richards and Vancouver Whitecaps star Sebastian Berhalter carved out via an early set-piece tally at a sold-out NRG Stadium in Houston.

Long journey

A group without many of its most established talents, for several reasons, started this camp with back-to-back defeats to Türkiye and Switzerland in international friendlies, prompting widespread criticism and a crisis of confidence among their fans.

A month later, they went toe to toe with the region’s reigning champions after a five-game unbeaten run, and nearly reclaimed the title despite defending deep in their own half for long stretches. While individuals like Diego Luna, Matt Freese and Patrick Agyemang couldn’t find the recipe for outshining Raúl Jiménez and the rest of El Tri’s top talents, they've undoubtedly vaulted themselves into the conversation for a key place on the USMNT going forward.

“I think a little bit of calm in some moments,” veteran defender Tim Ream told FOX’s Jenny Taft postgame when asked what was missing. “We started out really well, and then they obviously get a spell in the game, and then the second part of that first half, just a little bit more of a calmness when we won the ball, to try to move them around a little bit more.”

Perhaps paradoxically, Pochettino said he took heart from the outpouring of grief he saw among his squad after the program’s final competitive match before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“I've told the players now in the locker room, it's very important not to feel normal,” he explained in Spanish. “We are very, very, very, very sad. I've seen players crying, and that makes me happy because that's the way you have to feel this sport. If you lose, you have to cry, you have to cry outside and inside, because it's emotional, and that's what I liked.