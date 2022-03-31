MLS analytics Best XI after one month of the 2022 season

We’re just over a month into the 2022 MLS season, which means that slowly gathering more information on players, teams and a bunch of other on-field aspects of this league. We can do some pretty useful things with that information, like learning about how new coaches in both conferences are changing their teams. I wrote about that very thing over the last couple of weeks.

This week, I’m building a starting XI out of players who have had really strong starts to the year in one statistical way or another. They’re arranged in a 4-3-3 formation.

We can also perform another important and useful exercise with early-season data: we can look at who belongs on my Very, Very Early Season MLS Analytics Best XI. I mean, why save all the fun for awards season at the end of the year? Let’s get on this Best XI train early before anyone else thinks of it.

I’ll admit, it’s weird to put a goalkeeper who’s in the top third in MLS in goals allowed (seven) on my best XI. Still, Kahlina ’s shot-stopping numbers look very good through five games. Per FBref, he’s second in the league in post-shot expected goals minus goals allowed on a per-90 minute basis with 0.54, which means that Kahlina is saving Charlotte around half a goal per game.

For a Charlotte team that’s been allowing a hefty number of chances, Kahlina’s shot-stopping is extremely valuable. Add his calming presence on the ball in the buildup – Kahlina has the sixth most completed ground passes per 90 minutes among goalkeepers – and you have yourself a top goalkeeper.

Gressel’s delivery on set pieces and his right-footed passing in open play make him difficult for opposing teams to deal with. With his creativity, aggression, and skill on the ball, the 28-year-old German is a natural fit for Hernan Losada’s heavy metal soccer and he’s a natural pick for this team.

The numbers have a deep, lasting love for Julian Gressel . It makes sense, given Gressel is a phenomenal player who shapes his crosses better than almost anyone in MLS. Through the first month of the season, he’s in the 96th percentile for expectad assists (xA). That's not just for fullbacks/wingbacks, but for any player in the league.

Those numbers are inflated a bit because of how possession dominant LAFC have been through the first month of the season, but still: he’s a ball progression machine.

Fall is a threat on the ball, he’s a threat on set pieces and he can cover ground. Zooming in on his on-ball ability, Fall is first among CBs with at least 200 minutes in progressive passes per 90 minutes and third among CBs with at least 200 minutes in passes that break the backline per 90.

Mamadou Fall is legit. Like, 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR top five kind of legit. At just 19 years old, Fall has already become a starter for one of the most ambitious teams in MLS and he’s done that at center back, a position where managers heavily value experience over many other things.

That aerial ability makes the US international a monster on attacking set pieces, where he’s already scored once this season and often sets up his teammates for second balls.

Among center backs with at least 200 minutes, Zimmerman is in the 85th percentile for pressing efficiency, meaning that he wins the ball quickly when he steps to press. He’s also won 87.5% of his aerials so far this season, which puts him in the 82nd percentile across all players in the league.

Nashville SC and Walker Zimmerman are a match made in heaven. Yes, Nashville need to sort out their work on defensive set pieces, but Zimmerman is a force for them in defensive open-play moments and on attacking set pieces.

Using Santos, a former winger and No. 10, as a left back makes some sense for a team like Columbus that wants to control the ball. Santos can do things in possession that most fullbacks in MLS can’t do, as shown by some of his truly impressive stats over the Crew’s first four games of the year: Santos is in the 91st percentile or higher among outside defenders with at least 200 minutes in progressive passes per 90, backline breaking passes per 90, and defenders bypassed per 90.

Just in case it’s slipped past you so far this season, Pedro Santos is a left back now! He played there some last season, but he’s now the full-time starter at left back for Caleb Porter after Milton Valenzuela departed.

After all of his years with Sporting Kansas City, we know how good Ilie is on the ball. He’s incredibly technical and regularly bypasses defenders to cut them out of plays. So far this season, LAFC have gotten that same SKC Ilie – he’s seventh among midfielders who have played at least 200 minutes in average defenders bypassed per pass.

But there’s been another development with Ilie playing as the No. 6 in LAFC’s midfield: the Black & Gold have been better in defensive transition through four games with Ilie on the field than they were last year with Eduard Atuesta (now at Brazil’s Palmeiras). With Ilie in 2022, LAFC are allowing fewer shots and expected goals per 90 and are forcing their opponents into lower-quality shots in defensive transition than last year with Atuesta in that same phase.