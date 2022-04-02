Recap: Chicago Fire FC 0, FC Dallas 0

Chicago Fire FC extended their season-opening unbeaten streak to five matches, but star Xherdan Shaqiri left the match with an apparent injury in a 0-0 draw against FC Dallas at a rain-soaked Soldier Field Saturday afternoon.

The Swiss international, who recently started against both England and Kosovo in a pair of international friendlies, exited the match after just 19 minutes after seemingly picking up a knock.

Boris Sekulic threatened to break the scoreless stalemate in the 55th minute. But after a devastating cutback in the box to create space from the sliding Marco Farfan, the Slovakian right back put his shot off the outside of the netting.