Transfer watch: 5 most interesting teams in MLS this summer

One note: The Columbus Crew ’s search for a DP No. 9 may have been enough to put them in here on its own given what I’d heard about the swings they were taking, but the search party is over. As previously reported by MLSsoccer.com, Columbus are signing Colombian international Cucho Hernandez from Watford on a club-record fee.

All teams will work to improve, but there are five I’m watching in particular with anticipation.

Urgency is dialed all the way up for teams falling behind in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs race, just in time for additions to come. Lorenzo Insigne ( Toronto FC ), Hector Herrera ( Houston Dynamo ) and Giorgio Chiellini ( LAFC ) are already announced and waiting to debut once the window opens.

We’re nearing the halfway point (!) of the 2022 MLS season. The Secondary Transfer Window opens in a couple of weeks (July 7) and lasts through Aug. 4. The standings have absolutely taken shape.

D.C. United’s evolution following the dismissal of Hernan Losada continues. There are some big moves coming, both in and out.

Outgoing:

• Club-record signing Edison Flores is on his way out. D.C. United have been in talks with back-to-back Liga MX champions Atlas FC about his transfer which, according to The Washington Post, is just awaiting a medical. This would open a DP spot for the underperforming Peruvian international, who has just 3g/8a in 41 MLS appearances.

• Homegrown attacker Griffin Yow has been the subject of talks from recently-promoted Belgian club Westerlo, who are also signing USMNT right back and FC Dallas product Bryan Reynolds on loan from Roma. At last check, nothing was agreed upon yet, but that’s one to keep an eye on.

Incoming:

• German attacking midfielder Sonny Kittel is finalizing a move to D.C. United from Hamburg. Kittel is expected to be a DP if/when the deal gets over the line. The 29-year-old has absolutely lit up the German second tier, with 49g/52a in 158 apps over the last five seasons between Hamburg and FC Ingolstadt.

• When Flores departs, United will have room for another DP. The Athletic’s Pablo Maurer reports Venezia forward Thomas Henry is among the targets. The 27-year-old had 9g/3a in 33 Serie A games this year.

D.C. United will have a decision to make at the end of the season regarding Ecuador international striker Michael Estrada, who is not currently taking up a DP spot, but his $5 million purchase option would certainly make him a DP if his loan from Liga MX's Toluca is made permanent.