Reports: DC United in "advanced talks" to sign Hamburger midfielder Sonny Kittel

Bild, a highly-reputable source in Germany, also reported Kittel is bound for MLS.

The Athletic’s Pablo Maurer noted the Black-and-Red are in “serious talks” to add the 29-year-old, while The Washington Post’s Steven Goff reports Kittel would be a Designated Player for D.C. and the parties are in “advanced talks.”

D.C. United are in discussions to add Hamburger SV attacking midfielder Sonny Kittel as a summer signing, according to several reports Monday.

NEW: Another potential #DCU signing - club is in serious talks with German-born attacking midfielder Sonny Kittel. Kittel has spent the past three seasons at 2. Bundesliga side Hamburger SV. 28 goals in 89 appearances for that club.

D.C. United updates, according to sources: Flores to Atlas deal awaiting medical clearance. No progress on Yow to Westerlo, talks continue. Hamburg’s Sonny Kittel would be DP, sides in advanced talks. Venezia’s Thomas Henry an option for 3rd DP but others in mix. #dcu #mls

Kittel had nine goals and 12 assists this past 2. Bundesliga season, thriving in Germany’s second tier as they finished in third place. They ultimately fell to Hertha BSC in a two-legged promotion playoff to the Bundesliga, where Hamburger played until 2017-18.

Kittel’s heavily linked to D.C. United amid reports of Peruvian international midfielder Edison Flores nearing a move to back-to-back Liga MX champions Atlas, amounting to a possible like-for-like replacement. Flores' potential exit would open a DP slot at the capital city club, with midseason addition Taxi Fountas their other DP. The Greek international arrived earlier than originally planned from Austria’s Rapid Vienna for a reported $400,000 fee.

The former German youth international has spent his entire professional career in his native country, coming through Eintracht Frankfurt’s youth system before also featuring at FC Ingolstadt 04 and Hamburger. He has 54g/55a in 229 matches across Germany’s top two divisions.

Heading into MLS Week 15, D.C. United are second-from-bottom in the Eastern Conference standings. They parted ways with head coach Hernan Losada earlier this year, with Chad Ashton taking over on an interim basis.