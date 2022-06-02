Real Salt Lake captain Damir Kreilach undergoes successful back surgery

The 33-year-old Croatian made five MLS appearances (three starts) this season before getting sidelined with the injury, scoring one goal in 298 minutes, with an exact timeline for his return to be determined in the coming weeks.

“While Damir’s rehabilitation showed signs of progress, undergoing this minimally invasive procedure will give him the best opportunity for a successful long-term outcome,” RSL senior director of athlete health and performance Theron Enns said in a release. “A timeline for Damir’s return to the field will be determined later as his rehabilitation progresses, but typically these surgeries result in a full recovery for the athlete. It should come as no surprise to anyone that Damir works as hard off the field in rehabilitation as he does on the field, and our staff will be with him every step of the way to assist. RSL will update his progress in the coming weeks.”