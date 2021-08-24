Official: New England Revolution confirm Tajon Buchanan transfer to Club Brugge

UPDATE, August 24 (4:22 pm ET): Tajon Buchanan's club-record transfer to Belgian side Club Brugge is official, the Revolution confirmed in a Tuesday release. The Revs will retain a percentage of Buchanan’s future sell-on rights, and he will remain with New England through the end of the 2021 season.

"Tajon has grown tremendously during his time in New England and has earned this opportunity to prove himself at the highest levels in Europe with this Champions League club,” Revs head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena said in Tuesday's release. “We are pleased to facilitate this move for Tajon as he takes the next step in his professional journey. We look forward to his continued contributions with the Revolution as we compete for a championship this season."

Added Buchanan: "I am excited to take this next step in my career and am grateful for the New England Revolution for giving me the opportunity to grow as a player and showcase my abilities. I will continue to give my all to the Revolution this season and hope to end my time in MLS by lifting a trophy with my teammates.”

ORIGINAL: New England Revolution midfielder Tajon Buchanan will complete a club-record transfer to Belgian First Division side Club Brugge, sources have confirmed to MLSsoccer.com. Buchanan will remain with the Revolution through the end of the 2021 MLS season and join Brugge in the winter.

The Athletic's Sam Stejskal first reported the deal was essentially done on Tuesday, with the Revs receiving around $7 million and a 10% sell-on clause. MLSsoccer.com previously reported there was an agreement in place for around $7 million between New England and Brugge on August 5.