Club World Cup: Seattle Sounders show they belong vs. Botafogo

SEATTLE – A resurgent second half wasn’t quite enough for Seattle Sounders FC , who opened Group B play in the 2025 FIFA Club World Club with a narrow 2-1 defeat against Botafogo at Lumen Field on Sunday evening.

“We felt that if we got one goal, we could ride that momentum and potentially make a game out of it."

“At 2-0 you have nothing to lose, right?” Roldan told reporters in the post-match mixed zone. “We talked about keeping that scoreline at [2-0] and giving ourselves a chance to get back in the game.

Midfielder Cristian Roldan halved the deficit with a 75th-minute header, setting the stage for a frantic final 15 minutes that saw Seattle come tantalizingly close to a leveling goal.

After conceding twice in the first half against the storied Brazilian outfit, the match seemed in danger of slipping away from the Rave Green. Instead, they nearly gave a lively home crowd a result to remember.

Turning up the dial

The result leaves Seattle with an uphill climb to emerge from a stacked Group B, which also includes Spanish powerhouse Atlético Madrid and UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain.

Although their comeback bid fell just short on Sunday, winger Paul Rothrock said his side can take some "good lessons" from their second-half response as they prepare to face two European juggernauts.

“Anyone who's watched our team before, and watched [us] this season, we turned up the dial a little bit on our intensity today, and hopefully we can continue to do that throughout the tournament and carry that on to the rest of the season,” Rothrock said.