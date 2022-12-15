Transfer needs: What Western Conference clubs must address this winter

Here are offseason needs for all 14 Western Conference teams.

The MLS offseason rolls on as the 2022 FIFA World Cup draws to a close. We’re under a month out from preseason kicking off around the league (Jan. 6!), and clubs are working to set their 2023 rosters.

It’s a shame, for their sake, that RSL beat them to the punch with Diego Luna .

MATT DOYLE (MD): About the only thing I can come up with is “sign a young No. 10 who can maybe be Driussi’s successor.”

Honestly, the only offseason need is to not lose MVP finalist Sebastián Driussi , who reportedly has interest in Europe.

Then they signed Gyasi Zardes in free agency, a move made official this week. The next point would be depth… but they’ve already added midfielder Sofiane Djeffal and forward Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez to add to the roster, so depth is arriving.

TOM BOGERT (TB): Austin kept the overwhelming majority of their core that advanced to the 2022 Western Conference Final. The one place I would have pointed is maybe center forward, with a player like Gyasi Zardes .

But yeah, left back is the real need. If they can wrangle Canadian international Sam Adekugbe , that’d work perfectly.

MD: It feels like Atlanta will have to unload a couple of those midfielders – Marcelino Moreno for GAM, anyone? – so I’d hope that the Rapids will be involved with that.

The Rapids will also get defenders Aboubacar Keita and Braian Galván back from long-term injuries, two players who missed the entire season in 2022.

That won’t be Colorado’s only remaining move of the winter, though they’ve already made a few significant additions in acquiring forward Kévin Cabral from the LA Galaxy (trade) and recalling homegrown forward Cole Bassett from a loan at Eredivisie side Fortuna Sittard.

TB: After declining the purchase option for Brazilian defender Lucas Esteves from Palmeiras, the Rapids could use another left back.

MD: I don’t expect Dallas will spend big on what will presumably be a backup center back, so with that in mind, how about former Tampa Bay Rowdie (and Atlanta United fill-in!) Lawrence Wyke? He’s a free agent, and his expert distribution from the back makes him a good fit for a team that wants to keep the ball.

Dallas already added CB Sebastien Ibeagha in free agency, but could use another option for the position.

Elsewhere in defense, there’s more shifting at center back. Club legend Matt Hedges is leaving in free agency, while the purchase option for Joshué Quiñónez wasn’t picked up this winter.

So, they’re back in the market for a new starting right back and are in advanced talks to sign Geovane Jesus from Cruzeiro. The 21-year-old helped Cruzeiro win Serie B, the Brazilian second tier, this year. He has made 43 first-team appearances.

TB: The rotating door at right back for FC Dallas continues this winter. Academy graduate Reggie Cannon was transferred to Boavista… then academy graduate Bryan Reynolds was transferred to Roma… then Nanu didn’t work on loan (from Porto) this year.

MD: They need a playmaking winger. Can they maybe land Uruguayan international Facundo Pellistri on loan from Manchester United? In theory, he’d be a perfect fit.

The Dynamo have worked this offseason to keep reshaping the roster and shedding contracts they inherited. Center back Tim Parker (to St. Louis) and forward Fafà Picault (to Nashville ) were traded, while a handful of senior contract options were declined. As such, they need some defensive depth as well.

So, that’s sorted. But the team needs another difference-maker in attack, one who can help create chances for Ferreira and take some of the goalscoring burden.

TB: Houston hit on their DP forward need with Sebastián Ferreira in 2022, the first significant move under new ownership and the new front office.

MD: We need to see what happens with the Ecuadorian contingent before we can figure out what the priority should be for LAFC, but I think it’s pretty safe assumption that they’ll be shopping for left backs and central midfielders this winter no matter what.

Elsewhere: With Maxime Crépeau ’s long-term injury suffered in the final, another goalkeeper (or probably two, with Tomás Romero leaving as well) will be needed.

Keeping together an MLS Cup-winning squad is difficult. Departures will be inevitable, like the expected transfer of midfielder José Cifuentes to Europe, but LAFC are working to keep most of the others currently out of contract.

So far, the Black & Gold have officially re-signed Hollingshead. Nothing is sorted on the others.

Keep as many out-of-contract players as possible

DP winger

TB: To start the offseason, the Galaxy traded winger Kévin Cabral to the Colorado Rapids. It’s a potentially significant chip to push the team forward.

With Cabral departing, and Douglas Costa being inconsistent, I’d assume they address it on the wings to accentuate attacking midfielder Riqui Puig and strikers Chicharito and Dejan Joveljic. The midfield is set with Puig ahead of Mark Delgado and Gastón Brugman, one of the strongest trios in the league.

Outside of that… perhaps center back? Rumors have swirled about the club’s interest in Aaron Long after trading away Derrick Williams (to D.C. United) to help open space.

The Galaxy are under sanctions in which they can’t sign players from outside MLS during the summer, so I’d assume they’ll try to do as much as they can this winter.

MD: Offloading Cabral opens up a DP slot, one which they will once again use on a winger in the hopes that they can find a guy capable of being both a secondary playmaker and a secondary goalscorer.