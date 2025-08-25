Team of the Matchday: Mukhtar & Surridge stun Orlando, Son stays hot

Stars delivered eye-popping results on Matchday 30 through routs and upsets to earn their spot in the Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
Full team (4-3-3, left to right)
Starters: Michael Collodi (DAL) - Kai Wagner (PHI), Daniel Munie (SJ), Mamadou Fofana (NE), Miki Yamane (LA) - Robin Lod (MIN), Aiden O’Neill (NYC), Hany Mukhtar (NSH) - Danny Musovski (SEA), Sam Surridge (NSH), Son Heung-Min (LAFC)
Coach: Pascal Jansen (NYC)
Bench: Kristijan Kahlina (CLT), Josh Bauer (NSH), Elijah Wynder (LA), Danny Leyva (SEA), Baltasar Rodríguez (MIA), Milan Iloski (PHI), Thomas Müller (VAN), Prince Owusu (MTL), Alonso Martínez (NYC)
Team highlights
Nashville SC produced a statement 5-1 demolition of Orlando City, as Sam Surridge and Hany Mukhtar marked their return to GEODIS Park with two goals each. The brace pushed Surridge past Lionel Messi atop the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race as the first player to hit 20 goals this season. Mukhtar also added two assists, becoming the fifth player in league history to record at least 10 helpers in five consecutive seasons.
Seattle Sounders FC kept the party going in a 5-2 victory over Sporting Kansas City, courtesy of Danny Musovski's first MLS hat trick, as he continues his career year.
League-record signing Son Heung-Min also reached a milestone in LAFC’s 1-1 draw at FC Dallas, placing an unstoppable free kick into the top bins for his first MLS goal. But Michael Collodi's goalkeeping heroics for Dallas, including a last-minute diving save (his fourth of the match), prevented the Black & Gold from taking all three points.
Another player entered the record books in Minnesota United FC’s 3-1 win at Real Salt Lake, as Robin Lod recorded 1g/1a to become the first player in club history with four seasons of at least 10 goal contributions.
Kai Wagner produced the same stat line as the Philadelphia Union put a 4-0 hurting on Chicago Fire FC to move atop the Supporters’ Shield standings (54 points) with six matches remaining.
Pascal Jansen's New York City FC made that move possible with a 1-0 road victory that knocked FC Cincinnati off the top of the East behind a game-winning assist from midfielder Aiden O’Neill.
Mamadou Fofana must have taken inspiration from it with a game-winning assist of his own in the New England Revolution’s impressive 2-1 win at the Columbus Crew.
Finally, Daniel Munie provided two helpers in the San Jose Earthquakes' 2-1 win at Houston Dynamo FC. LA Galaxy right back Miki Yamane did the same in a 3-0 home victory over the Colorado Rapids.