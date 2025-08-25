Team of the Matchday: Mukhtar & Surridge stun Orlando, Son stays hot

Stars delivered eye-popping results on Matchday 30 through routs and upsets to earn their spot in the Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.

Team highlights

Nashville SC produced a statement 5-1 demolition of Orlando City, as Sam Surridge and Hany Mukhtar marked their return to GEODIS Park with two goals each. The brace pushed Surridge past Lionel Messi atop the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race as the first player to hit 20 goals this season. Mukhtar also added two assists, becoming the fifth player in league history to record at least 10 helpers in five consecutive seasons.

League-record signing Son Heung-Min also reached a milestone in LAFC’s 1-1 draw at FC Dallas, placing an unstoppable free kick into the top bins for his first MLS goal. But Michael Collodi's goalkeeping heroics for Dallas, including a last-minute diving save (his fourth of the match), prevented the Black & Gold from taking all three points.

Another player entered the record books in Minnesota United FC’s 3-1 win at Real Salt Lake, as Robin Lod recorded 1g/1a to become the first player in club history with four seasons of at least 10 goal contributions.

Kai Wagner produced the same stat line as the Philadelphia Union put a 4-0 hurting on Chicago Fire FC to move atop the Supporters’ Shield standings (54 points) with six matches remaining.