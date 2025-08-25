Young Players: Who stepped up in Matchday 30?

Matchday 30 marked another goal-filled week for the league's young stars, including several who struck for the first time in MLS play.
Here's who made the cut for our latest edition of Young Players of the Matchday.
Synchuk bagged his first CF Montréal goal to help fuel a 3-2 win over Austin FC, a chance set up by fellow youngster Olger Escobar.
Last January, the 19-year-old Ukrainian youth international joined Montréal from second-division side Metalist Kharkiv in his home country.
Given the start with LA rotating ahead of their Leagues Cup semifinal, Miller made the most of the opportunity.
The US youth international tallied his first MLS goal on a low cross, starting the scoring in LA's 3-0 rout of the Colorado Rapids.
Miller is now the second-youngest player in Galaxy history (18 years, 63 days) to score. The only younger player was Jack McBean (16 years, 312 days).
Make it two goals in the 18-year-old homegrown midfielder's first two MLS appearances for Seattle Sounders FC.
After tagging LA for one in his MLS debut, Brunell marked his first start with another, this time helping the Rave Green to a 5-2 rout over Sporting Kansas City.
Hopkins also found the scoresheet for a second-straight match, bagging a highlight-reel opener in D.C. United's 1-1 draw vs. Inter Miami.
Notably, the 21-year-old was named team captain for the contest, an indication that the homegrown midfielder is seen as a future building block for new head coach René Weiler.
Wolff is on fire at the moment, scoring his fourth goal in his last five games during Austin's 3-2 defeat at Montréal.
It brings the 20-year-old homegrown midfielder to 4g/5a in 26 MLS appearances as he further builds on last year's breakout campaign.
- Andrew Rick: Deputing for the injured Andre Blake, Philly's homegrown goalkeeper kept his fifth clean sheet of the season in a 4-0 rout of Chicago Fire FC.
- Manu Duah: The No. 1 overall SuperDraft pick has been a revelation at center back for San Diego FC. Duah was lights-out against the Portland Timbers, helping the expansion side keep a clean sheet in a scoreless draw that clinched a historic Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth.
- Jayden Hibbert: In a down season for Atlanta, Hibbert could get some extended run between the posts as the Five Stripes evaluate their future at the position. The 21-year-old was solid in Sunday's 0-0 draw vs. Toronto, and will look to show that he can be a worthy successor to Brad Guzan.