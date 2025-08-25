Young Players: Who stepped up in Matchday 30?

Matchday 30 marked another goal-filled week for the league's young stars, including several who struck for the first time in MLS play.

Here's who made the cut for our latest edition of Young Players of the Matchday.

Last January, the 19-year-old Ukrainian youth international joined Montréal from second-division side Metalist Kharkiv in his home country.

Given the start with LA rotating ahead of their Leagues Cup semifinal, Miller made the most of the opportunity.

The US youth international tallied his first MLS goal on a low cross, starting the scoring in LA's 3-0 rout of the Colorado Rapids.