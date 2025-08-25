What We Learned: Charlotte FC mean business, Philadelphia Union regain Shield lead

Between San Diego FC becoming the first team to clinch an Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot, Sam Surridge taking the Golden Boot presented by Audi lead, and Son Heung-Min and Thomas Müller both scoring their first MLS goals, this past weekend’s slate had it all.

Let's explore some of the most interesting things we learned during Matchday 30.

Don’t look now, but the longest active winning streak in MLS belongs to Charlotte FC, who have rattled off seven straight victories and are up to fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Two of their last three wins have come against teams in the East playoff picture: they won at FC Cincinnati a couple of weeks ago and just defeated the New York Red Bulls at home on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire. To make matters more impressive, those last three wins have all come without Pep Biel, who hurt his hamstring during a Leagues Cup clash with Chivas.

Biel, as I’ve written all year long, has been Charlotte’s best player. Even missing time over the last month, he’s still one of only five players in the league with at least 20 non-penalty goal contributions.

The Spaniard’s company? Anders Dreyer, Evander, Martín Ojeda and some guy named Lionel Messi. Biel is an elite No. 10 who carries the playmaking burden for Charlotte: his 10.8 expected assisted goals total, as per FBref, is more than double the Crown’s next best creator (Wilfried Zaha).