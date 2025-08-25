Seattle Sounders: Danny Musovski named Player of the Matchday

Seattle Sounders FC striker Danny Musovski scored his first Major League Soccer hat-trick to claim MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors for Matchday 30.

Musovski ranks fourth in MLS this season in goals per 90 minutes (0.88), while 43.3% of his 30 career regular-season goals have come in 2025.

Amid a career season, the 29-year-old veteran has posted a personal best 13 goals, 15 goal contributions, three game-winners, and three multi-goal games for Seattle.

Sunday's hat-trick was the first in 128 regular-season appearances for Musovski, who became the eighth player in Sounders history to record a three-goal performance.

This is the second MLS Player of the Matchday recognition for Musovski, who took home the award on Matchday 17 of 2020 with a 2g/1a performance for former club LAFC. He is Seattle's first Player of the Matchday since Albert Rusnák on Matchday 31 of last season.

After this week's Leagues Cup semifinal, the Sounders will face the Galaxy again on Sept. 13 in their return to league action at Lumen Field (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).