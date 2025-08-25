Seattle Sounders: Danny Musovski named Player of the Matchday

Seattle Sounders FC striker Danny Musovski scored his first Major League Soccer hat-trick to claim MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors for Matchday 30.
Musovski struck three times as the Rave Green cruised past Sporting Kansas City, 5-2, at home ahead of Wednesday's Leagues Cup quarterfinal at the LA Galaxy (10:45 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+; Univision).
Sunday's hat-trick was the first in 128 regular-season appearances for Musovski, who became the eighth player in Sounders history to record a three-goal performance.
Amid a career season, the 29-year-old veteran has posted a personal best 13 goals, 15 goal contributions, three game-winners, and three multi-goal games for Seattle.
Musovski ranks fourth in MLS this season in goals per 90 minutes (0.88), while 43.3% of his 30 career regular-season goals have come in 2025.
This is the second MLS Player of the Matchday recognition for Musovski, who took home the award on Matchday 17 of 2020 with a 2g/1a performance for former club LAFC. He is Seattle's first Player of the Matchday since Albert Rusnák on Matchday 31 of last season.
After this week's Leagues Cup semifinal, the Sounders will face the Galaxy again on Sept. 13 in their return to league action at Lumen Field (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an Instagram fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.