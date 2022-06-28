The best under-the-radar signings in MLS this year

This move got lost in the shuffle of Charlotte FC ’s at-times-jumbled expansion season, but trading for Andre Shinyashiki was a savvy deal by their front office. Shinyashiki has put up some strong underlying numbers before in MLS with the Colorado Rapids , and now he’s doing the same thing with Charlotte.

Since joining the team in May, the 25-year-old has three goals to go along with some promising expected statistics. According to American Soccer Analysis, Shinyashiki is averaging 0.39 xG+xA per 96 minutes. That puts him 75th out of 406 outfield MLS players who have hit the 500-minutes threshold this year. Those aren’t mind-blowing figures, but they are valuable ones for an expansion team that’s still looking to find its way in MLS.