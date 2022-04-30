Sources: Charlotte FC agree in principle to acquire Andre Shinyashiki from Colorado Rapids

Charlotte FC have agreed in principle to acquire forward Andre Shinyashiki from the Colorado Rapids for up to $400,000 in General Allocation Money, sources tell MLSsoccer.com.

The deal is worth $225,000 GAM guaranteed plus another $175,000 GAM in incentives.

Shinyashiki, 24, is a former MLS Rookie of the Year (an award that has since been changed to MLS Young Player of the Year) for the Rapids, with 16 goals and six assists over 86 appearances (51 starts) after being selected No. 5 overall in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft.

Playing time this season has been hard to come by, though, with Diego Rubio winning the starting center forward job and Colorado boasting further options on the wing and in attacking midfield. The 24-year-old has appeared in all eight of the Rapids' games, though accumulated just 212 minutes. Colorado also just acquired forward Gyasi Zardes, a Designated Player and US international, further crowding the depth chart.