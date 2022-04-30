Sources: Charlotte FC agree in principle to acquire Andre Shinyashiki from Colorado Rapids

Charlotte FC have agreed in principle to acquire forward Andre Shinyashiki from the Colorado Rapids for up to $400,000 in General Allocation Money, sources tell MLSsoccer.com.
The deal is worth $225,000 GAM guaranteed plus another $175,000 GAM in incentives.
Shinyashiki, 24, is a former MLS Rookie of the Year (an award that has since been changed to MLS Young Player of the Year) for the Rapids, with 16 goals and six assists over 86 appearances (51 starts) after being selected No. 5 overall in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft.
Playing time this season has been hard to come by, though, with Diego Rubio winning the starting center forward job and Colorado boasting further options on the wing and in attacking midfield. The 24-year-old has appeared in all eight of the Rapids' games, though accumulated just 212 minutes. Colorado also just acquired forward Gyasi Zardes, a Designated Player and US international, further crowding the depth chart.
Shinyashiki and the club looked for a positive solution, landing with Charlotte FC, where he'll have a chance to compete more regularly for minutes. A number of other MLS clubs had interest, but Charlotte won out.
Shinyashiki can play through the center or on the wings, joining the expansion side that's had a solid start to life in MLS. CLT FC have Karol Swiderski, Daniel Rios and Vinicius Mello as options through the center, plus Kamil Jozwiak, Ben Bender, McKinze Gaines and Yordy Reyna as primary options out wide. Polish internationals Swiderski and Jozwiak are DPs.
Prior to turning professional, Shinyashiki starred at the University of Denver where he scored 51 goals during his time on campus, including 28 in his senior year, the most in the country. He was a MAC Hermann Trophy runner-up, the award given to the top men's collegiate player every year.
Charlotte FC travel to face Orlando City on Saturday (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+), but Shinyashiki will not be available. The Rapids host the Portland Timbers later Saturday evening (9 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).