Matchday 12: What to know for this weekend's must-watch matches

Another weekend, another busy slate of MLS action awaits.
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami head to Minnesota, Dániel Gazdag returns to Philadelphia with the Columbus Crew in a top-of-the-table clash and LAFC visit Supporters' Shield-leading Vancouver in an epic Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire showdown.
Full steam ahead to Matchday 12.
- WHEN: Saturday, 4:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Minnesota sit second in the Western Conference following a 3-0 victory at Austin FC on Matchday 11, a game where Julian Gressel debuted (after being waived by Miami) and Designated Player Joaquín Pereyra scored his first MLS goal.
The Loons remain led by the one-two striker punch of Tani Oluwaseyi and Kelvin Yeboah (nine goals combined). Canadian international goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair is a game-changer as well.
Inter Miami rebounded from their Concacaf Champions Cup departure with a 4-1 win over the New York Red Bulls on Matchday 11, with Messi and Luis Suárez both finding the back of the net.
The Herons, who have lost just once in MLS action, have seven games in May before breaking for the FIFA Club World Cup. How many points can last year's record-setting Supporters' Shield winners compile?
- WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+
It's a top-of-the-table clash in the Eastern Conference and a clash of styles when Wilfried Nancy's Crew head to Subaru Park to take on Bradley Carnell's Union.
Led by Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate Diego Rossi (6g/1a), Columbus are two points clear of Philadelphia in the East. The Union have scored eight goals across three consecutive wins and Tai Baribo is tied atop the Golden Boot presented by Audi race with seven goals.
But all eyes will be on Gazdag in his return to Chester. Philadelphia's all-time leading scorer was traded to Columbus for up to $4.5 million last month.
Gazdag's exit has opened the door for homegrown midfielder Quinn Sullivan to drive the Union attack. So far this year, he has one goal and six assists.
- WHEN: Sunday, 7 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+
Match of the year? It has that kind of feeling when LAFC head to BC Place to face Vancouver for Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.
Nothing can seemingly slow the Whitecaps down these days, not a deep run in Concacaf Champions Cup (they beat Miami to reach the final) or even injuries to stars like Ryan Gauld and Brian White.
The Whitecaps lead the Supporters' Shield standings at 2.36 points per game, which projects as a league-record 80 points across the entire season.
Since their Concacaf Champions Cup ouster to Inter Miami, LAFC are unbeaten in their last four MLS matches, leaning on an established star in Denis Bouanga (4g/2a in his last four matches) and emerging ones in Nathan Ordaz and David Martínez.
This week, the Black & Gold also learned they will face Club América in a playoff match to determine who replaces Club León at this summer's FIFA 2025 Club World Cup.