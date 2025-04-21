What We Learned: Seattle Sounders roar back, Atlanta & LA continue slide

To be specific, we learned Mascherano doesn’t demand that his team keep the ball. In contrast to the Crew, who will possess at any time in any place against any team in this region, Miami were more than happy to drop their lines and defend in a 4-4-2 block en route to a season-low 40.2% possession share this past weekend. That’s not the norm for Miami, who tend to attack early and often in a ball-oriented setup that flows through Lionel Messi. Still, it wasn’t the first time we’d seen Inter Miami play against the ball in the regular season. They did something similar against Charlotte FC back on Matchday 3 (granted, they played most of that game with 10 men).