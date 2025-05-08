Dwayne De Rosario, Houston Dynamo legends reunite for Season 20 celebrations

Dwayne De Rosario had to pack up his things and move his young family from the West Coast to the Gulf Coast. He wasn’t sure what to expect.

“The community was backing us, very behind us. At first we created quite a stir with the name Houston was going to be called, and that’s when I think we realized, ‘Hey, there’s a fan base here!’”

“The question we had of how we would be received was answered very quickly by the support we received when we relocated,” he recalled to MLSsoccer.com this week.

De Rosario and his teammates were headed from San Jose to Houston for the club's first-ever MLS season in 2006. They knew it was hot and there was an eager fan base, but would they embrace DeRo & Co.?

Legends reunited

Many of those same fans will again cheer De Rosario, Brad Davis, Stu Holden, Brian Ching and other club legends – and even play alongside some of them – during the Dynamo’s Season 20 celebrations this weekend.

In addition to Dynamo alumni signing autographs ahead of the current squad’s home match against Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), Dynamo greats will be playing 5v5 with fans earlier in the day at the Discovery Green park space a stone’s throw from Shell Energy Stadium.

Once the Dynamo name and color scheme were settled, it was easy for the Space City to fall in love with their new neighbors. DeRo assisted four Ching goals in a 5-2 win in the inaugural game. Both players ended the year with 11 regular-season goals and converted their penalty kicks in a shootout win that saw the team lift the first of two consecutive MLS Cup trophies during their first years in South Texas.

De Rosario scored and was named MVP of the 2007 MLS Cup Final. He added those trophies to the two he’d won with the Earthquakes in San Jose and played one more season with the Dynamo before a move to hometown club Toronto FC. De Rosario remains friends with many of the fellow Dynamo alumni he’ll see again this weekend, saying the transition from California to Houston made them come together.

“I think the unknown of moving to Houston brought us stronger together, not only as players and a unit but as a family. When you create that atmosphere, it’s a very tough team to beat,” he said.