Sources: Atlanta United set to add Mexican forward Ronaldo Cisneros on loan from Chivas

Atlanta United are finalizing the signing of Chivas Guadalajara forward Ronaldo Cisneros on loan, sources tell MLSsoccer.com.
Cisneros, 25, is a former Mexican youth international, but has played only 20 minutes with the Chivas first team during the 2021/22 season. He has six goals and two assists in his last 19 appearances with the second team in the Mexican second tier.
A natural center forward, Cisneros has also played on the wings. He is a product of Santos Laguna’s youth academy before signing with Chivas in 2018.
The move would give Atlanta coach Gonzalo Pineda another option in attack. Options behind star forward Josef Martinez include Dom Dwyer and Jackson Conway, while Tyler Wolff, Jake Mulraney and Machop Chol are options on the wings behind Luiz Araujo, Marcelino Moreno and Thiago Almada.
Atlanta have two wins, a draw and a loss in their first four matches of the 2022 season.