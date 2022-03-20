Sources: Atlanta United set to add Mexican forward Ronaldo Cisneros on loan from Chivas

Atlanta United are finalizing the signing of Chivas Guadalajara forward Ronaldo Cisneros on loan, sources tell MLSsoccer.com.

Cisneros, 25, is a former Mexican youth international, but has played only 20 minutes with the Chivas first team during the 2021/22 season. He has six goals and two assists in his last 19 appearances with the second team in the Mexican second tier.

A natural center forward, Cisneros has also played on the wings. He is a product of Santos Laguna’s youth academy before signing with Chivas in 2018.