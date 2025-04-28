What We Learned: Portland Timbers are back, FC Dallas show upside

I can’t be the only one who feels like I blinked, and now we’re through 10 matchdays of the regular season. Okay, phew. It’s not just me.

As we look back at the latest slate of MLS matches, we’ve got Nashville SC showing their muscle, a dynamic Portland Timbers attack, and so much more.

Nashville SC put up the performance of the season in a staggering 7-2 win over Chicago Fire FC on Saturday. Once the game settled into a rhythm – one totally dictated by Callaghan’s team – after the first few minutes, they were downright impeccable en route to taking a 7-0 lead. The Coyotes were ruthless down attacking Chicago’s left side, where Jonathan Bamba often leaves space in front of Andrew Gutman . Chance after chance came from the wide overloads that Nashville created in their 4-2-2-2 setup.

Nashville, lest we forget, are no slouches this year under B.J. Callaghan, beating the Philadelphia Union and outplaying a pair of other Eastern Conference contenders.

Hey, remember when I wrote this about Nashville , even after their loss to the Seattle Sounders last weekend?

In any conversation about the most dangerous teams in the league right now, it would be a mistake to leave out Nashville.

The extent to which Nashville snuffed out the Fire was a surprise, but the fact they played really, really good ball wasn’t. Ever since Callaghan has had access to a pair of senior central midfielders, Nashville have shown mettle against some of the best in MLS, including Philly, Cincinnati and Charlotte .

With Nashville in sixth, the top of the East is chock-full of elite-to-borderline-elite teams. And that’s before we get to Orlando City , whose new-look right side could propel them higher up the table.

It might just be that the top six teams, outside of Vancouver , all play in the Eastern Conference. Let’s run through them, shall we?

Speaking of the most dangerous teams in MLS… there are a whole bunch of them at or near the top of the East!

The attack is only going to get stronger for Portland. Watch out, MLS.

The DP is still working his way back from injury, having made just three substitute appearances this year. In those appearances? He’s snagged an assist and a goal, the latter coming from the spot in the Timbers’ 4-2 win over the LA Galaxy on Sunday.

Since that 3-0 win over the Colorado Rapids last month, the Timbers’ attack has been firing. They’re ninth in MLS in xG per game in that stretch with 1.77, according to American Soccer Analysis, which puts them ahead of teams like Inter Miami, San Diego FC and FC Cincinnati. That stat should scare opposing defenses on its own. But it gets even scarier: Portland’s attack has found this much success without star left winger Jonathan Rodríguez starting a single game.

With at least three goals scored in five of their last six games, the Portland Timbers are officially back, folks.

The book is out on Minnesota United. Every team in MLS has seen enough film of Eric Ramsay’s team to know how to give themselves a better chance at beating them, and the way you do it is by forcing Minnesota to have at least a bit of the ball.

In a 0-0 draw with Toronto FC earlier this month, Toronto offloaded 50.1% possession on Minnesota and stymied their attack in the process. The next time out, FC Dallas did almost the exact same thing to earn a 0-0 draw in Minnesota. And while the Vancouver Whitecaps held all but 44.6% of the ball on Sunday, the Loons’ attack still fell flat in a 3-1 home loss.

If you can make Minnesota United use even some of the ball, you can take away their biggest strength: attacking on the break through their dynamic front two.

While that's a pretty glaring weakness, there’s good news for Minnesota fans. The club’s leadership knows the team’s lack of possession threat is a problem. And that’s where Julian Gressel comes in.

Reportedly soon to be added to the squad, Gressel is one of the most reliable wide chance creators this league has ever seen. In his seven full MLS seasons, the 31-year-old has hit the eight-assist mark five times. Between his open-play crossing and set-piece service, Gressel is a weapon like few others in this league. He’ll add a different dimension to a team in need of one.