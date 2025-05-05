What We Learned: New England surge, Orlando City look for spark

Vancouver Whitecaps FC are on an 80-point pace, the New England Revolution have won four games in a row and the reigning champs just lost without conceding a shot .

Let's look back at the latest slate of MLS matches to examine some of the most interesting things we’ve learned. And if you want to read up on the rest of Matchday 11 in detail, check out Matt Doyle’s column .

But it’s not just the big things Columbus are dealing with expertly. It’s the little things, too, like on Saturday when Dániel Gazdag had to be withdrawn from Wilfried Nancy’s starting lineup during warmups. Jacen Russell-Rowe stepped in for Gazdag… and proceeded to get on the scoresheet in a 4-2 win over Charlotte FC . With each team missing a playmaker – Gazdag for the Crew and Pep Biel for Charlotte – Columbus’ impressive home display was their best win of the season.

The Columbus Crew are handling just about everything thrown at them this season. The biggest object hurled their way, of course, was Cucho Hernández’s transfer to Spain before the season’s start. No problem, said the Crew, we’ll go the first eight games of the regular season undefeated with a 5W-0L-3D record.

17-pass build-up over 70 seconds, back to front, up and down, left to right and back again... just the Crew doing Crew things. pic.twitter.com/ZQIF83oeBq

That Columbus can still create the kinds of chances they did on Saturday without Gazdag is a testament to how seamless things have become on the field during Nancy’s third season in charge. Now firmly past the soft underbelly of their 2025 schedule, don’t expect the Crew to slow down much. They certainly didn’t against Charlotte.

Most recently, New England traveled up to Toronto and topped the Reds, 2-0 , via goals from Carles Gil and striker Leo Campana :

Despite a difficult beginning to 2025 with four losses in their first six games, the Revs have completely turned things around over their last four matches, all wins.

Raise your hand if you had the Revs going on a four-game winning streak after the way they started the season. No one? That’s what I thought.

New England’s winning streak won’t last forever, but their ceiling sure looks a heck of a lot higher now than it did a month ago.

The brilliance of Caleb Porter’s 3-4-1-2 setup, one that’s featured at the start of every game on this winning streak, is that it fits basically every Revs player into their best position. Campana and Ignatius Ganago are both fluid forwards who can flex from the central vertical channel into the halfspaces, Gil thrives in a free No. 10 role, Alhassan Yusuf has the tools to be one of the best box-to-box No. 8s in MLS, Peyton Miller looks better every game in his left outside back spot, and the list goes on and on.

No team in MLS has become more synonymous with a single scoreline this year than Orlando City have with a 0-0 draw. Four of their last five games have ended in scoreless ties, including Saturday’s matchup with the Chicago Fire in which the Lions played up a man for an hour following Chris Brady’s red card.

What’s up in the attack for a team that bagged 15 goals through their first six games of 2025? My strong suspicion is that it has less to do with the attack itself and more to do with the lack of support for that attack.

With Oscar Pareja’s first-choice midfield pairing of César Araújo and Eduard Atuesta not having started together in a single one of those scoreless draws due to injury, Orlando City’s attacking foursome has been hurting for service more than normal. The Lions have struggled to move the ball close to goal for long stretches, as shown by how four of their five games with the longest average shot distance have come without that Araújo-Atuesta pairing in the lineup, as per FBref.