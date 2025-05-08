Seattle Sounders sign forward Osaze De Rosario

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Seattle Sounders FC have signed forward Osaze De Rosario from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Tacoma Defiance, the club announced Thursday.
The 23-year-old Guayana international is under contract for the remainder of the 2025 season with club options for 2026 and 2027.
The son of MLS and Canada legend Dwayne De Rosario, Osaze has already played twice with Seattle while on short-term loans.
"Osaze’s path to the first team is another example of how our developmental system is designed to work," said Sounders FC general manager & chief soccer officer Craig Waibel.
"Osaze has taken full advantage of his time with our staff with Defiance. He is currently performing at a high level and is showing the kind of professional growth we value. We believe he has the tools to continue to improve and to contribute in MLS. We’re looking forward to seeing how he evolves within our environment."
While with Tacoma, De Rosario tallied 16g/4a in 31 all-competition appearances. He joined the club before the 2024 campaign after playing for Canadian Premier League side York United FC.
De Rosario currently leads MLS NEXT Pro with eight goals through five matches. He also scored two goals during Defiance’s 2025 US Open Cup run.
Internationally, De Rosario has five goals in seven appearances with Guyana.
"Osaze has earned this opportunity with the first team," said Sounders FC head coach Brian Schmetzer.
"His performance with Tacoma Defiance has been consistently strong since he joined the club last year. He’s shown an admirable work rate and a real striker’s instinct in front of goal. We’re excited to integrate him into the squad and see what he can bring at the MLS level."
De Rosario joins Jordan Morris and Danny Musovski on Seattle's No. 9 depth chart. Winter signing Jesús Ferreira can also play the position.
The Rave Green are preparing for a busy summer, where they'll compete in the FIFA Club World Cup amid their ongoing MLS campaign.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant