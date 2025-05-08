Seattle Sounders sign forward Osaze De Rosario

"Osaze’s path to the first team is another example of how our developmental system is designed to work," said Sounders FC general manager & chief soccer officer Craig Waibel.

"Osaze has taken full advantage of his time with our staff with Defiance. He is currently performing at a high level and is showing the kind of professional growth we value. We believe he has the tools to continue to improve and to contribute in MLS. We’re looking forward to seeing how he evolves within our environment."