Team of the Week presented by Audi: Seattle Sounders, CF Montréal wow in Week 29

The Seattle Sounders and CF Montréal turned up the intensity in Week 29, pacing the latest Team of the Week presented by Audi.
During a 3-0 win over the Colorado Rapids that maintained their Western Conference-leading position, midfielder Cristian Roldan had one goal and two assists before he joins the US men’s national team for October’s World Cup qualifiers. As for Joao Paulo, the Brazilian standout had one goal and one assist – with his strike drawing rave reviews.
There was plenty of other attacking talent on display, with Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward Brian White posting a hat trick in a 3-0 win over the San Jose Earthquakes. CF Montréal forward Romell Quioto scored twice in a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Atlanta United, and Yeferson Soteldo had one goal and one assist in a 3-1 victory against Chicago Fire FC.
Wide players Cecilio Dominguez and Johnny Russell also enjoyed star performances in Week 29, both notching a brace. Dominguez’s leading efforts arrived in Austin FC’s 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake, while Russell’s surfaced in Sporting Kansas City’s 4-2 win over Houston Dynamo FC – giving the latter goals in five straight games.
Across the backline, New York Red Bulls left back Andrew Gutman notched the game-winner in a crucial 1-0 victory at FC Cincinnati. LAFC center back Mamadou Fall headed home the opener in a 1-1 draw at the LA Galaxy – El Trafico style. Nashville SC center back Walker Zimmerman was his normal commanding self in a 0-0 draw at New York City FC, too.
The goalkeeper spot goes to Philadelphia Union star Andre Blake, whose penalty-kick stop and late heroics preserved a 3-0 win over the Columbus Crew. At head coach, Montréal’s Wilfried Nancy gets the nod after successfully navigating an Eastern Conference six-pointer in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs race.
Team of the Week (3-4-3, left to right): Andre Blake (PHI) – Andrew Gutman (RBNY), Mamadou Fall (LAFC), Walker Zimmerman (NSH) – Cecilio Dominguez (ATX), Cristian Roldan (SEA), Joao Paulo (SEA), Johnny Russell (SKC) – Romell Quioto (MTL), Brian White (VAN), Yeferson Soteldo (TOR)
Coach: Wilfried Nancy (MTL)
Bench: Phelipe (DAL), Alex Callens (NYC), Gadi Kinda (SKC), Alejandro Bedoya (PHI), Daniel Salloi (SKC), Daryl Dike (ORL), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (POR)
Audi Goals Drive Progress
MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $500 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.