Portland Timbers acquire Australian defender Alex Bonetig

The 23-year-old Australian defender is under contract through the 2027-28 MLS season with an option for 2028-29.

Bonetig has made 61 appearances for Western Sydney since debuting in January 2023. He was called up by Australia for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, though he awaits his international debut.

“We are pleased with the acquisition of Alex Bonetig and look forward to welcoming him to the Portland Timbers," said general manager Ned Grabavoy. "He provides us with another quality option along our backline, and we expect him to generate competition for minutes immediately.