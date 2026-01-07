Portland Timbers acquire Australian defender Alex Bonetig

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The Portland Timbers have acquired center back Alex Bonetig from Australian top-flight side Western Sydney Wanderers, the club announced Wednesday.
The 23-year-old Australian defender is under contract through the 2027-28 MLS season with an option for 2028-29.
Bonetig has made 61 appearances for Western Sydney since debuting in January 2023. He was called up by Australia for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, though he awaits his international debut.
“We are pleased with the acquisition of Alex Bonetig and look forward to welcoming him to the Portland Timbers," said general manager Ned Grabavoy. "He provides us with another quality option along our backline, and we expect him to generate competition for minutes immediately.
“Alex already has good professional experience for a younger player, and he possesses a skillset that gives him the potential to continue to progress.”
Bonetig is Portland's second defensive addition this offseason, following Brandon Bye (free agency). He gives the Timbers another A-League alum; they acquired New Zealand international Finn Surman in July 2024.
“We've been very impressed with Alex's performances in the A-League for some time and believe he has all the attributes to be successful in MLS. He's a young and hungry player that will push this team to the next level," said head coach Phil Neville.
"We’re looking forward to bringing him in and hopefully developing him into a national team player while achieving great things with the Timbers.”
Portland kick off their 2026 season on Feb. 21 at home against the Columbus Crew (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant