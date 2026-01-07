Columbus Crew sign homegrown defender Quinton Elliot

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Columbus Crew have signed defender Quinton Elliot to a homegrown contract, the club announced Wednesday.

The 21-year-old is under contract through the 2026 MLS season with club options through 2029.

Elliot played for Columbus's youth academy from 2017-2022 before playing college soccer at the University of Louisville and Indiana University. He signed with MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Crew 2 in February, contributing 3g/1a in 25 appearances during the 2025 season.

Elliot also made seven starts for Crew 2 in 2022, helping them win their first MLS NEXT Pro Cup.

Elliot's signing was announced on the same day as academy forward Chase Adams and defender Owen Presthus.

“Signing Chase, Quinton and Owen as homegrown players is a proud moment for our club and is a testament to the importance of the player pathway,” said Crew general manager Issa Tall. “Each of these young men has shown tremendous commitment, character and development within our academy, and they embody the values and identity we want to see in a Crew player.

"We are excited to continue supporting their growth and look forward to seeing them take the next steps in their professional journeys with our first team.”