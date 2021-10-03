Recap: New York City FC 0, Nashville SC 0

New York City FC and Nashville SC shared a point on Sunday afternoon, with neither side able to find the back of the net at Red Bull Arena. The point brings New York level with D.C. United in fourth place, while Nashville increase their grip on second place in the Eastern Conference.

New York came out of the gates quickly. The home side controlled possession, keeping the ball in Nashville’s half for much of the opening exchanges. Nashville’s set piece struggles continued, nearly costing them goals on two separate occasions; a Valentín Castellanos header glanced off the post from a corner kick, and Alexander Callens headed a free kick into the net before the assistant referee flagged him offside.

It wasn’t all positive for New York in the first half. Anton Tinnerholm went down under no contact with a nasty looking non-contact injury, and NYCFC’s 2020 MVP was forced into an early exit.

Nashville grew into the match as it went on. Dan Lovitz flashed a volley inches wide just before the break, and a pair of halftime changes from Gary Smith led to a much improved second half, although Joe Willis was called into action on multiple occasions to deny New York from close range, including a late denial of Jesús Medina.