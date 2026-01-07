Columbus Crew sign homegrown defender Owen Presthus

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Columbus Crew have signed homegrown defender Owen Presthus to a first-team contract, the club announced Wednesday.

The 19-year-old US youth international is signed through 2027 with an option for 2028.

Presthus recorded 4g/9a in 56 appearances for the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, Crew 2. He was then loaned to Hartford Athletic in August 2025, recording one goal in six appearances.

Presthus is continuing his family legacy in Columbus, following in the footsteps of his father Tom, who played goalkeeper for the Crew from 2001-03.

Presthus's homegrown deal was announced on the same day as academy forward Chase Adams and defender Quinton Elliot.

“Signing Chase, Quinton and Owen as homegrown players is a proud moment for our club and is a testament to the importance of the player pathway,” said Crew general manager Issa Tall. “Each of these young men has shown tremendous commitment, character and development within our academy, and they embody the values and identity we want to see in a Crew player.

"We are excited to continue supporting their growth and look forward to seeing them take the next steps in their professional journeys with our first team.”